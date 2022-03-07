English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMergers & Acquisitions

    Biocon, Dr Reddy's among 6 pharma majors in race to acquire Curatio Healthcare

    Venture capital fund Sequoia holds a 33 percent stake in the company, Chryscapital 20 percent and the promoters, including GK Ramani, and the management hold the rest in Curatio

    Moneycontrol News
    March 07, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Aurobindo, Biocon, Dr Reddy's, JB Chemicals, Torrent Pharma, and Zydus Healthcare are the six pharmaceutical majors shortlisted for acquiring Curatio Healthcare, a Chennai-based company focused on skincare products, The Economic Times has reported.

    Private equity (PE) buyout funds such as Apax Partners, Advent International, and Warburg Pincus, too, have been shortlisted for the next round. The second round of bids is expected by the end of March 2022.

    Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the story.

    Also Read: How India’s PE/VC industry evolved during COVID-19

    Leading investors, including ChrisCapital and Sequoia, and the promoters plan to sell Curatio Healthcare at a valuation of Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 crore.

    Close

    Related stories

    Venture capital fund Sequoia holds a 33 percent stake, Chryscapital 20 percent and the promoters, including GK Ramani, and the management hold the rest in Curatio.

    Curatio is expected to post a revenue of Rs 240 crore in FY22 with an Ebitda of Rs 75 crore.

    The company was established in 2005 by a team of former executives with American Remedies that merged with Dr Reddy's Labs in 1999, according to the report.

    Rising PE interest in pharma sector

    The pharmaceutical sector witnessed deals worth $2.2 billion in 2021 compared to $2.9 billion in the previous year.

    In the last two years, the Indian pharma sector witnessed large buyouts, mostly by private equity funds.

    In 2020, KKR acquired around 54 percent stake in Mumbai-based JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, one of the oldest pharma companies in the country, for Rs 3,100 crore.

    In 2020, Carlyle took over animal healthcare company Sequent Scientific for about $210 million and Hyderabad-based drug maker Viyash Life Sciences in November 2021 for $300 million.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Biocon #Dr Reddys #PE funds #Pharma major #pharma sector
    first published: Mar 7, 2022 04:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.