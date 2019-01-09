App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMergers & Acquisitions
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Bandhan Bank set to acquire Gruh Finance

The deal will reduce promoters' stake in Bandhan Bank, bringing it closer to regulatory compliance.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bandhan Bank, the youngest bank in India is set to acquire Gruh Finance, HDFC's housing finance subsidiary in an all-share swap deal. Shareholders of Gruh Finance will get 568 shares of Bandhan Bank for every 1000 shares held. The deal will reduce promoters' stake in Bandhan Bank, bringing it closer to regulatory compliance.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the key contours of the merger and how should investors view this deal.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 12:12 pm

tags #Bandhan Bank #bank #banking #finance #GRUH Finance #ma #video

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.