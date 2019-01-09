3 Point Analysis | Bandhan Bank set to acquire Gruh Finance

Bandhan Bank, the youngest bank in India is set to acquire Gruh Finance, HDFC's housing finance subsidiary in an all-share swap deal. Shareholders of Gruh Finance will get 568 shares of Bandhan Bank for every 1000 shares held. The deal will reduce promoters' stake in Bandhan Bank, bringing it closer to regulatory compliance.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis of the key contours of the merger and how should investors view this deal.