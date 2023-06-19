MeitY plans to power transcription, translation of Kerala HC proceedings through Bhashini

Bhashini was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the Digital India Week 2022 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) is planning to power automatic transcription and translation of Kerala High Court proceedings through its Bhashini initiative, sources have said.

As part of the initial plan, Bhashini, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to create language datasets and develops language-based technology solutions, will undertake a proof of concept to help in the automatic transcription of court proceedings in English or Malayalam.

If the court proceedings are in English, through rBhashini's APIs, they will be automatically transcribed and translated into Malayalam or any other regional language. Similarly, if the proceedings are in Malayalam, they can be transcribed into English or any of the 22 regional languages.

"The transcription will be automatically captured with the help of APIs, and uploaded simultaneously on a document editor where court clerks can edit for accuracy," a source said, adding that will dramatically reduce time for court officials.

APIs are application programming interfaces that allow two or more computer programmes or applications to talk to each other. An example of API usage is the “log-in using Facebook/Twitter/Google” feature that is found on several websites. Applications with this feature leverage APIs of Facebook, Twitter and Google to authenticate the user with each login.

AI powered

Launched in 2022, Bhashini aims to build a National Public Digital Platform for languages and to increase the content in Indian languages on the internet substantially.

As part of the offering for Kerala High Court, a native document editor has to be developed where multiple court officials can simultaneously work on editing transcriptions. Popular document editing platforms like Google Docs will be avoided for security purposes.

Another key component of the project will be developing and designing a workbench for Kerala HC officials, which would take into account features such as user interface, data management and so on.

MeitY will involve startups and innovators who can develop a full-fledged workbench and a homegrown document editor. A request for the proposal will soon be floated in this regard, sources said.

MeitY's Bhashini initative includes projects such as Bhashadaan, an initiative to crowdsource language inputs for multiple languages.

"The aim here is to create large datasets for Indian languages, which

can be used to train AI models for use by different stakeholders to create products or services...," a PIB release said of Bhashadaan.