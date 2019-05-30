Volume Shockers: Jindal Drilling, Deep Industries, Jagran Prakashan, Jubilant Life top the charts

Benchmark indices have extended the morning gains, up close to 1 percent each with Nifty adding 88 points and is trading at 11,949 while the Sensex jumped 333 points and is trading at 39,840 mark.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 1163 stocks advanced and 1334 declined while 162 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Nifty Energy and infra are the top performing sectors while the metal and auto index traded in the red.

India VIX is trading below the level of 16, down 5.36 percent at 15.53.

Jindal Drilling Industries was trading with volumes of 37,281 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,190 shares, an increase of 3,032.86 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 33.11 times.

Deep Industries was trading with volumes of 92,133 shares, compared to its five day average of 4,603 shares, an increase of 1,901.50 percent. The stock saw spurt in volume by more than 29.98 times. Jagran Prakashan was trading with volumes of 58,461 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,187 shares, an increase of 1,734.47 percent. It saw spurt in volume by more than 18.04 times.

Jubilant Life Sciences was trading with volumes of 681,347 shares, compared to its five day average of 39,677 shares, an increase of 1,617.25 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 5.55 times.

Power Grid Corporation of India was trading with volumes of 2,039,032 shares, compared to its five day average of 187,052 shares, an increase of 990.09 percent. The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 3.93 times.