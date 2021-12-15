MARKET NEWS

TVS Motor jumps over 7% on likely announcement of electric vehicle ties with BMW

The company has scheduled a press briefing by Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu to share an announcement, likely on its electric vehicle strategy

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
TVS Motor Company


Shares of two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company jumped over 7 percent on December 15 intraday after CNBC-TV18 reported that the company may announce a tie-up with German multinational BMW for electric vehicles.


The company had earlier said that it was holding a press briefing, which would be conducted by Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu, at 3pm on Wednesday to share an announcement.


CNBC-TV18 said that the company was expected to make an announcement regarding its electric vehicle strategy.


In line with the changing trends in the industry, the auto major has been on an electric vehicle overdrive. In November, TVS Motor had signed a contract with the Tamil Nadu government for an investment of Rs 1,200 crore in future technologies and electric vehicles.

The investment will be spread over four years, and will be mainly for the design, development and manufacturing of products and capacity expansion in the EV space.


On December 13, the company incorporated a wholly owned electric vehicle subsidiary TVS Electric Mobility and said it had made a fresh investment in Ultraviolette Automotive in the electric bike maker’s series C funding.


TVS Motor has been an early backer of the Bengaluru-based start-up, and after this round of investment, Venu said in a statement, EVs will be a “huge focus area” for the company.


“TVS is committed to developing exciting and aspirational products and we have always believed that EV development has to be ground-up for us to make that quantum leap into the global EV revolution,” the joint MD had noted.


Launched in January 2020, iQube is the only all-electric product in the market from TVS. The battery-powered scooter with a range of 75 km is available in New Delhi, Chennai, Pune, Coimbatore, Kochi and Bengaluru, as part of its 33-city roll-out.


In September, the Chennai-headquartered company picked up 80 percent stake in Switzerland’s EGO Movement for $17.9 million. EGO Movement provides a wide range of mobility solutions through a portfolio of e-bikes, e-cargo bikes, and e-scooters.

At 1:28pm, the stock was trading 5 percent higher at Rs 693.40 on the BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 708.50.

