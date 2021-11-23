MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

TVS Motor Company signs MoU with Tamil Nadu for Rs 1,200-crore investment

Under the MoU, the investment will be spread over four years, and will be mainly for the design, development and manufacturing of new products and for capacity expansion in the EV space

Moneycontrol News
November 23, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST
The MoU was signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and chairman of TVS Motor Company, Venu Srinivasan

The MoU was signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and chairman of TVS Motor Company, Venu Srinivasan

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

TVS Motor Company, India’s fourth largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu for an investment of Rs 1,200 crore in future technologies and electric vehicles (EV).

The MoU was signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and chairman of TVS Motor Company, Venu Srinivasan, at the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2021 in Coimbatore.

The investment will be spread over four years, and will be mainly for the design, development and manufacturing of new products and capacity expansion in the EV space.

EV subsidiary

A few months earlier, TVS had announced plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore in the EV business, and is setting up a new subsidiary for this.

Close

Related stories

Presently, iQube is the only all-electric product in the market from TVS. 

TVS’s first all-electric scooter iQube was launched in January 2020. The battery-powered scooter with a range of 75 km is available in New Delhi, Chennai, Pune, Coimbatore, Kochi and Bengaluru, as part of the 33 cities roll out. However, like the rest of the industry, the company too is struggling to ramp up production because of a shortage of parts.

In September, the Chennai-headquartered company picked up 80 percent stake in a Swiss company EGO Movement for $17.9 million. EGO Movement is a Swiss-technology company providing a wide range of mobility solutions through a portfolio of e-bikes, e-cargo bikes, and e-scooters.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Auto #Business #Technology #TVS Motor Company
first published: Nov 23, 2021 03:24 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.