TVS Motor Company makes fresh investment in Ultraviolette Automotive

TVS Motor Company

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has made fresh investment in the electric bike maker Ultraviolette Automotive. Zoho Corporation has joined along with TVS Motor in the latest round of Series C funding, to support Ultraviolette's vision of developing high performance mobility solutions for India and global markets, the two wheeler maker said in a regulatory filing.

The company, which has been an early backer of Ultraviolette, has led the investment in this round, it added.

Ultraviolette, which is setting-up its manufacturing and assembling facility in Electronics City, Bengaluru, will utilise this investment towards the production and commercial launch of its high-performance electric motorcycle, the F77, and will roll out the first batch of motorcycles in the first half of 2022.

''EVs are a huge focus area for us and we have invested in this area for over a decade. TVS is committed to developing exciting and aspirational products and we have always believed that EV development has to be ground-up for us to make that quantum leap into the global EV revolution,'' TVS Motor Company Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu noted.

Ultraviolette brings these values to life in a unique way in the F77, and the company is excited to support this, he added.

''We are delighted that we chose to partner with them at an early stage, and I am confident that Ultraviolette's EV line-up will see rapid adoption across the country and the world,'' Venu stated.

This investment from TVS Motor Company and ZOHO Corp. is a validation of the company's endeavour to redefine the future of mobility,'' Ultraviolette Automotive Founder and CEO Narayan Subramaniam stated.