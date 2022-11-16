English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIC to recover as insurer regains market share?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Gujarat Gas, Muthoot Finance, Sobha on Wednesday?

    Sobha rallied 3 percent to Rs 652 and formed healthy bullish candle on the daily charts for yet another session with above average volumes. The stock has been making higher high higher lows formation for third straight session.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    November 16, 2022 / 06:43 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The market had a great day after a day of consolidation, helped by rebound in the last hour of trade on November 15, as the BSE Sensex has seen a record close, tracking the uptrend in Asian counterparts and hope for easing inflation concerns.

    The Nifty50 gained 74 points to close tad above 18,400 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts, while the BSE Sensex climbed nearly 250 points to 61,873.

    But the mood in broader markets remained lacklustre with the Nifty Midcap 100 index closing flat and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index up 0.26 percent, while the volatility remained at comfortable levels, with the India VIX falling 1.84 percent to 14.64 levels.

    Stocks that performed much better than broader markets included Gujarat Gas which was the biggest gainer in the futures & options segment, rising 6 percent to Rs 513.40 and formed strong bullish candle on the daily charts with healthy volumes.

    Muthoot Finance shares gained 3 percent at Rs 1,120 and formed long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with above average volumes.

    Related stories

    Sobha also rallied 3 percent to Rs 652 and formed healthy bullish candle on the daily charts for yet another session with above average volumes. The stock has been making higher high higher lows formation for third straight session.

    Here's what Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

    Muthoot Finance

    After the free fall started from November 2021 till June 2022 resulted in a 43 percent decline in price. On a weekly scale, the counter has formed a bullish Shark with a potential reversal zone of Rs 1,000-1,020. Along with the double bottom near mentioned PRZ (potential reversal zone) which is adding more confirmation for early reversal in said counter.

    From the Indicator perspective, weekly RSI (relative strength index) has formed a complex structure along with the MACD (moving average convergence and divergence) bullish cross which further confirms the upside in the counter.

    One can buy in small tranches at current levels and buy another tranche at around Rs 1,090-1,100 levels (if again tested). The upside is expected till Rs 1,220 and support is seen around Rs 1,060.

    Image1415112022

    Sobha

    For the last 2 months, Sobha has corrected 20 percent. At the current juncture, it has made a nice base around 0.50 retracement of its previous upmove which started from Rs 478 levels till Rs 751 levels (refer to the chart).

    During the entire fall volume is almost negligible which alludes that selling pressure is dwindling, thus hinting possible upside in the counter.

    On the indicator front, the momentum 21 days Rate of Change (RoC) has turned positive and it is placed at 1.77 along with the daily MACD has transformed into a bullish crossover thus ratifying our bullish view in the said counter.

    Last but not least since the last couple of trading sessions buying interest is picking up on the back of the sufficient volume.

    One can buy at current market price (Rs 652) with an upside expected till Rs 710 and credible support is expected around Rs 615.

    Image1515112022

    Gujarat Gas

    Gujarat Gas has corrected almost 49 percent from its top of Rs 780 which was registered on August 2, 2021. On a weekly scale, it has taken support near Rs 470-475 levels.

    Recently on a weekly scale, the stock has formed a tweezer bottom near mentioned support levels and that is adding more confirmation of further upside in the counter.

    In addition to the above-discussed technical reasoning, weekly RSI has displayed an impulsive structure near the oversold zone along with a daily RoC of 21 days that has turned positive which is adding more strength to the said counter.

    Thus we advise traders to buy the stock for an upside target of Rs 565 with a stop-loss of Rs 485.

    Image1615112022

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #Gujarat Gas #Market Edge #Muthoot Finance #Nifty #Sensex #Sobha #Stocks Views #Technicals #Trade Spotlight
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 06:43 am