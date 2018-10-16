Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Benchmarks began the week on a good note as investors shrugged off any negativity from global markets and a rising crude. In fact, they also looked past the rise in inflation in consumer price as well.

The Sensex ended the day over 130 points higher, while the Nifty reclaimed 10,500 and closed above it.

Information technology and pharmaceuticals were the major gainers of the day, while sector such as automobiles and metals lost some sheen.

HDFC Bank provided major support to the Bank Nifty, while ICICI Bank was a drag on the index.

However, the highlight of the day was the performance of midcaps segment. The Nifty Midcap ended a percent higher, outperforming the benchmarks.

As such, it was a volatile day of trade, which began on a subdued note. Rangebound moves dominated in the first hour of trade, followed by some surge on the benchmarks. Heavyweights such as Reliance, Infosys and HDFC twins provided support to Sensex and the Nifty.

But traders looked to build on gains in the last hour, thereby helping key indices close with additions of over one-third of a percent.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex ended up 131.52 points or 0.38% at 34865.10, while the Nifty rose 40 points or 0.38% at 10512.50.

The market breadth is positive as 1,637 shares advanced, against a decline of 965 shares, while 895 shares were unchanged.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Adani Enterprises with a stoploss of Rs 148 and target of Rs 160

Buy LIC Housing with a stoploss of Rs 442 and target of Rs 460

Buy Venkys with a stoploss of Rs 2550 and target of Rs 2625

Buy Welspun India with a stoploss of Rs 66 and target of Rs 74

Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stoploss of Rs 758 and target of Rs 775

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ACC with a stoploss of Rs 1480 and target of Rs 1585

Buy Bata India with a stoploss of Rs 900 and target of Rs 968

Buy Sun Pharma with a stoploss of Rs 580 and target of Rs 666

Sell Hindustan Zinc with a stoploss of Rs 278 and target of Rs 264

Sell Axis Bank with a stoploss of Rs 590 and target of Rs 545

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories with a stoploss of Rs 2529 and target of Rs 2640

Buy Godrej industries with a stoploss of Rs 484 and target of Rs 506

Buy TV18 Broadcast with a stoploss of Rs 37.5 and target of Rs 44.5

Sell HCL Technologies with a stoploss of Rs 1030 and target of Rs 980

Disclaimer: TV18 Broadcast is a part of Network 18 which also publishes Moneycontrol.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.