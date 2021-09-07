Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat as trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a muted opening for the index in India with a gain of 6 points.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex climbed 166.96 points to 58,296.91, while the Nifty50 surpassed 17,400 mark intraday, rising 54.20 points to close at 17,377.80 and formed Spinning Top kind of pattern on the daily charts.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,339.07, followed by 17,300.33. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,423.07 and 17,468.33.

We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

Asian Markets

Asian markets were trading mixed on Tuesday with Taiwan Weighted and Kospi down 0.5 percent each, while Nikkei gained 1 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India with a 6 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 17,425 on the Singaporean Exchange around 08:00 hours IST.

China to push on with opening capital markets to foreign investors

China will further open its capital markets to foreign investors, the country’s top securities regulator said on Monday, adding that it will pursue pragmatic cross-border cooperation to regulate overseas-listed Chinese companies.

“Opening-up and cooperation is the inevitable trend in the integrated development of global capital markets,” China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Chairman Yi Huuiman told a conference organised by the World Federation of Exchanges.

China is studying further measures, including expanding the scope of the stock connect scheme linking China and Hong Kong and improving the Shanghai-London Stock Connect program, Yi said in a speech posted on CSRC’s website.

Air travellers in pre-COVID mode as pandemic fears ebb; industry seeks end of govt curbs

Increasing vaccination and declining COVID-19 cases in most parts of India have given travellers the confidence to book air tickets weeks in advance instead of flying at short notice because of lockdowns or emergencies.

Industry experts and airline executives say that in view of the changed customer behaviour, the government should ease the restriction on capacity utilization and fares, which was imposed to help the smaller carriers withstand the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Sebi bans 85 entities from capital markets for fraudulent trading

Sebi on Monday barred total 85 entities, including Sunrise Asian Ltd, from the capital markets for up to one year for manipulating the company's share price. In its order, the regulator restrained Sunrise Asian and its then five directors from the capital markets for one year and the 79 connected entities for six months.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had conducted an investigation in the scrip of Sunrise Asian for the period from October 16, 2012 to September 30, 2015, based on a reference received from the Principal Director of Income Tax (Investigation), Kolkata.

Yes Bank demands removal of directors, MD of Dish TV

Yes Bank, which holds a key stake in Dish TV, has written to the company seeking removal of its directors and managing director, the DTH service provider said in a regulatory filing on September 6.

The private lender had sent a special notice dated September 3, 2021 to Dish TV, demanding the removal of directors under Section 169 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Dollar drifting as traders turn to central bankers

The dollar hovered near recent lows on Tuesday as traders braced for a slew of central bank meetings from Australia to Europe and Canada this week, looking for any signs that they are making progress towards policy normalisation.

Gold ticks up on softer dollar, doubts over early Fed taper

Gold prices firmed on Tuesday, propped up by a softer dollar and prospects of the U.S. Federal Reserve delaying a tapering in its pandemic-era bond purchases.

Oil wobbles as demand woes stalk market after Saudi price cut

Oil prices were wobbly on Monday as investors grappled with demand concerns after Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts to crude contract prices for Asia.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 589.36 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 547.31 crore in the Indian equity market on September 6, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Two stocks - Indiabulls Housing Finance and NALCO - are under the F&O ban for September 7. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies