    This wealth manager finds planned IPOs of Mamaearth, OYO risky propositions

    While the managing director of Equity Intelligence follows value investing as a strategy and looks for smart companies with big growth potential, he still gets a kick out of speculative trading.

    Nickey Mirchandani
    January 25, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

    Public issues planned by Mamaearth and OYO seem to be risky propositions to Porinju Veliyath, Managing Director of Equity Intelligence.

    In an interview with , Veliyath explained his stance and said he would prefer companies in the secondary market and doesn’t see deep value in new-age companies such as Paytm and Nykaa. Excerpts from the interview:

    Any stock in 2022 that you regret holding or selling? 

    When we do smallcap investing, mistakes are bound to happen. That's why there is more risk and more return in that strategy and we are still doing it, even though we have some large midcaps and largecaps sometimes. We don't regret anything.