 These 13 stocks are likely to benefit the most from a stronger rupee: ICICI Direct

Weakness in the US dollar has led to appreciation in emerging market (EM) currencies. The Indian rupee also remained in a narrow range of 75.30-76.50 per dollar.

After the recent breakdown in USDINR, the appreciation trend in the rupee is likely to pick up from current levels, ICICI Direct has said in a report.

The rupee had outperformed other emerging market currencies in the first quarter of the year despite high FII outflows.

FII outflows in March of almost Rs 1,23,000 crore, in both equity and debt segments, led to rupee depreciation. However, the current forex reserves have surpassed even March highs and India holds the world’s fourth-largest reserve.

Moreover, block deals in the last couple of months have kept the net FII figures positive in equities. The RBI can also step in and keep rupee stable with such large reserves.