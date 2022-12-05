Technical glitch in Kotak Securities app leaves investors hassled

(Image: Shutterstock)

Several investors and traders took to Twitter to complain about technical glitches faced by them while using the Kotak Neo app on December 5. Users were unable to place orders, or square off positions as the app was down the whole day.

"This must be the first time in Indian Stock Exchange history that a broker was down for the full day. Very bad service", wrote Bijay Kumar Sharma — a chartered accountant-turned-trader.

At 11 am, Kotak Securities took to the micro-blogging site to provide an update. "We're facing issues with the NSE adapter and NSE orders in Kotak Neo currently. The trades in BSE are working fine. The team is actively working on resolving the issue. We regret the inconvenience caused," it said.

However, by the end of the day too, the glitches were not resolved, pointed out users. On placing payout requests, they received a notification stating that the orders would be processed by tomorrow (December 6) evening due to technical issues.

"Neither can you trade using your Kotak account nor can you withdraw funds," wrote another distressed user.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on November 25 issued a new framework to cut down on instances of technical glitches being faced by stock brokers in India.

The measures including new reporting requirements, financial disincentives for stock brokers facing technical glitches, capacity planning, and software testing among others will become applicable from April 1, 2023.