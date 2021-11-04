MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

TCPL Packaging shares rally 10% on acquisition of major stake in Creative Offset Printers

With this acquisition, TCPL said it entered into the high potential rigid boxes segment focused on one of the fastest growing smartphone markets in the world.

Moneycontrol News
November 04, 2021 / 07:26 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

TCPL Packaging share prices rallied as much as 9.8 percent intraday to Rs 570 on November 4, the Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021 Day, after the acquisition of major stake in Creative Offset Printers.

The packaging solutions provider said it had approved the acquisition of a majority stake in Creative Offset Printers (COPPL).

"The company has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire 60 percent equity stake of COPPL."

With this acquisition, TCPL said it entered into the high potential rigid boxes segment focused on one of the fastest growing smartphone markets in the world.

COPPL's manufacturing facility is strategically located at Noida to target the large upcoming mobile manufacturing hub in India.

Close

Related stories

Meanwhile, TCPL Packaging reported one percent year-on-year increase in profit at Rs 10.6 crore for the quarter ended September 2021, impacted by higher raw material prices. Total revenue in the said period stood at Rs 253.41 crore, rising 3.1 percent compared to Rs 245.79 crore revenue in the corresponding period last fiscal.

On Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021 Day, Catch All Market Live Updates Here

"TCPL has shown strong resilience and achieved another quarter of steady performance amidst a challenging operating environment. While gross margins were impacted owing to rising raw material prices, we were able to minimize the impact on EBITDA margins by managing operating costs," said Saket Kanoria, Managing Director.

"We continue to see raw material inflation in the ongoing quarter; however, we are working with our customers to undertake adequate price hikes to normalize margins," he added.

TCPL Packaging share price traded higher at Rs 541, up 4.23 percent on the BSE, at 18:55 hour IST.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Muhurat trading #TCPL Packaging
first published: Nov 4, 2021 07:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.