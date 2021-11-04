Muhurat Trading Live 2021| Indices extend gains, Nifty around 17,950; smallcaps outshine

NACL Industries terminates contract manufacturing agreement with UPL: Agrochemical company NACL Industries share price gained nearly one percent intraday on November 4, the Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021, despite the termination of contract manufacturing agreement (CMA) with agricultural solutions & technology company UPL.
"It has been mutually agreed between NACL and UPL to terminate the CMA and all the ancillary documents/agreements vide execution of the 'Mutual Termination and Settlement Agreement (Termination Agreement)," said the company in its BSE filing. The stock was trading at Rs 76.30, up Rs 1.20, or 1.60 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 76.30 and an intraday low of Rs 75.10.