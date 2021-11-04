MARKET NEWS

English
November 04, 2021 / 06:24 PM IST

Muhurat Trading Live 2021| Indices extend gains, Nifty around 17,950; smallcaps outshine

Muhurat Trading Market Live Updates| All sectoral indices are trading in the green led by auto, PSU Bank and Power while the midcap and smallcap indices added 0.5-1 percent each.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,118.98347.06 +0.58%
    Nifty 5017,929.90100.70 +0.56%
    Nifty Bank39,635.95233.90 +0.59%
    Nifty 50 17,929.90 100.70 (0.56%)
    Thu, Nov 04, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Eicher Motors2,608.4086.55 +3.43%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Hindalco476.10-2.20 -0.46%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2953.3539.85 +1.37%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5712.6017.15 +0.30%


  • November 04, 2021 / 06:30 PM IST

    NACL Industries terminates contract manufacturing agreement with UPL: Agrochemical company NACL Industries share price gained nearly one percent intraday on November 4, the Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021, despite the termination of contract manufacturing agreement (CMA) with agricultural solutions & technology company UPL.

    "It has been mutually agreed between NACL and UPL to terminate the CMA and all the ancillary documents/agreements vide execution of the 'Mutual Termination and Settlement Agreement (Termination Agreement)," said the company in its BSE filing. The stock was trading at Rs 76.30, up Rs 1.20, or 1.60 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 76.30 and an intraday low of Rs 75.10.

  • November 04, 2021 / 06:27 PM IST

    Motilal Oswal on State Bank of India: State Bank of India reported a robust performance as it bravely fought off the COVID-19 impact and displayed remarkable resilience in asset quality performance. The bank has been reporting continued traction in earnings, led by controlled provisions. However, business trends remain modest, impacted by continued deleveraging by corporates. The bank has been able to maintain a strong control on restructured assets at 1.2% of loans, while the SMA pool has declined sharply. 

    We expect the slippage trajectory to moderate further (assuming there is no third COVID wave), while credit cost may undershoot the normal cyclical trends, though we are conservatively keeping credit cost at 1-1.1%.  The bank has a healthy PCR of 70% and holds unutilized COVID-related provisions. 

    We maintain our estimates for FY23E/FY24E and project a RoA/RoE of 0.9%/15.7% for FY24E. SBI remains our conviction buy in the sector. We are revising our target to Rs 675 (1.4x Sep'23E ABV + Rs 210 from subsidiaries).

  • November 04, 2021 / 06:17 PM IST

    Muhurat Trading Market 2021 opens: Sensex is up 323.97 points or 0.54% at 60095.89, and the Nifty up 101.30 points or 0.57% at 17930.50.

  • November 04, 2021 / 06:13 PM IST

    Shemaroo Entertainment in action: FMR LLC & FIL have cut down stake in the company as it sold 2 percent stake in the company via open market transactions, resulting into reduction of its shareholding to 3.5 percent from 5.5 percent.

  • November 04, 2021 / 06:12 PM IST

    Adani Group mulls ARC businesses to purchase stressed assets in infra, real estate: Report

    With an aim to acquire distressed assets in infrastructure and real estate, Adani Group has applied for a licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to open an asset reconstruction company (ARC), reported LiveMint on November 4.

    "The plan has been in the making for at least eight months, and the application was filed earlier this year. The group is waiting for the nod from RBI," Mint quoted a source as saying. It added, by quoting another source, that the ARC will buy bad loans in distressed entities where the group has a strategic interest.

  • November 04, 2021 / 06:06 PM IST

    Muthoot Finance reports net profit of Rs.1,965 crore: Muthoot Finance registered a net profit of Rs 1,965 crore in H1 FY22 as against Rs 1,735 crore in H1FY21, an increase of 13% YoY. The net profit stood at Rs 994 crore in Q2FY22 as against Rs 894 crore in Q2FY21, an increase of 11% YoY. Loan assets stood at Rs 55,147 crore as compared to Rs 47,016 crore last year, registering a growth of 17% YoY. During the quarter, gold loan assets increased by Rs 2613 crore, an increase of 5%.

  • November 04, 2021 / 06:05 PM IST

    HeidelbergCement India in focus: India Ratings and Research has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Rating of HeidelbergCement India from "AA+" (with stable outlook) to "AAA" (with stable outlook). The credit rating in respect of 10.4% Non-Convertible Debentures has also been upgraded to "AAA" (with stable outlook).

  • November 04, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST

    European shares at record high as Fed unveils taper plan

    European shares rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday, hitting record levels, as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it was in no hurry to raise interest rates, shifting the focus to the Bank of England’s policy decision later in the day.

    The pan-European STOXX 600 jumped 0.5%, after the Fed, as expected, said it would begin scaling back its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to end them next year. The U.S. central bank said it would wait for better jobs growth to raise rates, sticking to its transitory inflation stance.

  • November 04, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST

    Gold rises as yields slip, Fed signals patience on rate hikes

    Gold prices gained on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields eased after the Federal Reserve announced a widely anticipated tapering of its monthly bond purchases and indicated it would be patient on raising interest rates.

    Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,777.40 per ounce by 1036 GMT after tumbling to a three-week low on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures for December delivery climbed 0.8% to $1,777.20 per ounce.

  • November 04, 2021 / 05:54 PM IST

    S&P, Nasdaq futures scale new heights on earnings boost

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were at record highs on Thursday, propped up by a slew of stellar earnings reports and as investors shrugged off the Federal Reserve’s first steps to begin paring its pandemic-era support.

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched record all-time closes for their fifth straight sessions on Wednesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a record close for the fourth session in a row.

    Dow e-minis were down 12 points, or 0.03%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.75 points, or 0.12%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 70.5 points, or 0.44%.

  • November 04, 2021 / 05:51 PM IST

    Bank of England keeps rates on hold: The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, dashing investors' expectations for a hike that would have made it the first of the world's big central banks to raise rates after the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The BoE kept alive the prospect of tighter monetary policy soon, saying it would probably have to raise Bank Rate from its all-time low of 0.1% "over coming months" if the economy performed as expected.

  • November 04, 2021 / 05:50 PM IST

    Important Bulk Deals on November 3

    Minda Corporation: WHV-EAM International Small Cap Equity Fund acquired 15,48,685 equity shares in the company at Rs 174.6 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

    Nazara Technologies: WHV-EAM International Small Cap Equity Fund sold 1,61,487 equity shares in the company at Rs 2,301.51 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

    Veto Switchgear Cable: Maven India Fund sold 1,82,586 equity shares in the company at Rs 116.08 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

