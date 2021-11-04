Muhurat Trading Live 2021| Indices extend gains, Nifty around 17,950; smallcaps outshine

November 04, 2021 / 06:27 PM IST

Motilal Oswal on State Bank of India: State Bank of India reported a robust performance as it bravely fought off the COVID-19 impact and displayed remarkable resilience in asset quality performance. The bank has been reporting continued traction in earnings, led by controlled provisions. However, business trends remain modest, impacted by continued deleveraging by corporates. The bank has been able to maintain a strong control on restructured assets at 1.2% of loans, while the SMA pool has declined sharply.

We expect the slippage trajectory to moderate further (assuming there is no third COVID wave), while credit cost may undershoot the normal cyclical trends, though we are conservatively keeping credit cost at 1-1.1%. The bank has a healthy PCR of 70% and holds unutilized COVID-related provisions.

We maintain our estimates for FY23E/FY24E and project a RoA/RoE of 0.9%/15.7% for FY24E. SBI remains our conviction buy in the sector. We are revising our target to Rs 675 (1.4x Sep'23E ABV + Rs 210 from subsidiaries).