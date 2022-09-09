Taking Stock | Markets end the week on a positive note, IT stocks gains

Representative image

The Indian market saw yet another volatile session but ended the day on a high on positive global cues.

Concerns about higher inflation numbers, to be released on September 12, brought volatility to the market.

At close, the Sensex was up 104. 29 points, or 0.18 percent, at 59,793.14, while the Nifty ended 34.6 points, or 0.19 percent, highers at 17,833.35.

“The market now believes that the sharp rate hikes will not cause a deep recession and that's why the global cues have turned slightly positive”, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

A strong showing by the western markets on the previous day set the tone for the Asian markets. The Indian benchmarks responded with a gap-up opening.

“Domestic bourses kicked off the trading session on a strong footing, backed by positive sentiments across global markets, however, it succumbed to profit booking after surpassing the psychological 60,000 mark”, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Adani Ports, Shree Cements, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India and HUL were the top Nifty gainers, rising between 1.3 and 3.1 percent each.

Larsen & Toubro, M&M, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finserv and SBI Life Insurance lost between 0.74 to 1.2 percent.

Backed by sustained buying, Nifty IT, which has had a rough run, was the top performing index, gaining 2.2 percent.

The banking and auto index gained 0.5 percent each, while FMCG index was up 0.1 percent.

Both the Sensex and the Nifty gained 1.7 percent during the week, buoyed by falling crude prices and a decline in domestic bond yields.

Autos were the top losers during the week, while banks, capital goods and healthcare were the top gainers.

Stocks & sectors

On the BSE, BSE IT was the top gainer with a gain of 2.06 percent while BSE Teck inched up by 1.6 percent. Banks, metal and auto indexes ended on a positive note with gains of close to 0.5 percent.

BSE Telecom was the top loser of the day with a decline of 0.7 percent while BSE Utilities lost 0.6 percent. BSE Power and Realty were down close to 0.5 percent each.

The broader indices too ended the day largely on a positive note with BSE Midcap gaining 0.16 percent and BSE Smallcap gained 0.18 percent.

The India VIX, which indicates the degree of volatility traders expect over the next 30 days, declined by 3.2 percent from 18.3 to 17.71.

A long build-up was seen in GSPL, Astral and Gujarat Gas while Rain Industries, PVR and Shriram Transport Finance witnessed a short build-up on their counters.

Among specific stocks, a volume spike of more than 1,000 percent could be seen in GSPL, while GSPL and Rain Industries witnessed a volume spike of more than 800 and 400 percent respectively.

More than 200 stocks on the BSE scaled their new 52 week highs including Aditya Birla Fashion & Retails, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Bank of Baroda, Concor, DCB Bank, ICICI Bank, M&M and Pidilite Industries.

Outlook for September 12

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty is stuck in a consolidation range for the last few weeks. On the higher side, the psychological mark of 18000 is acting as a cap. On September 09, the index moved up to test this barrier where the selling pressure started building up again as the index inched closer to 18000. Unless that level is surpassed, the Nifty is expected to stay in the consolidation mode for the next week. The internal structure shows that the index is preparing for a down move. It is expected to test 17500 in the coming sessions. The broader market indices are also poised to consolidate their recent gains.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

Markets ended marginally higher in a volatile session, in extension to the recent up move. Firm global cues triggered an upbeat start in Nifty however profit taking at the higher levels capped the upside. Meanwhile, sectoral indices traded mixed wherein rebound in IT and buying in banking and auto kept the tone positive. The broader indices traded in line with the benchmark and closed marginally higher.

We maintain our bullish view on markets and suggest continuing with the “buy on dips” approach. The recent rebound in the US markets is further adding to the comfort. As we’re seeing buying interest across the board, the focus should be more on the best-performing sectors viz. banking, financials, auto and FMCG, and remain selective in the others.

The views and investment tips of investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.