Taking Stock: Market extends gains; Sensex up 385 pts, Nifty above 19,700

Market Today

The market ended higher for the fifth straight session on September 7 and with the Nifty reclaimed the 19,700 mark, helped by gains in capital goods, bank, power and realty names.

At close, the Sensex was up 385.04 points, or 0.58 percent, at 66,265.56, and the Nifty 116 points, or 0.59 percent, at 19,727.

The market started flat on weak global cues but the afternoon rally in capital goods, bank, power and realty stocks helped it to close near the day's high.

Top gainers included Coal India, L&T, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance and Tech Mahindra, while losers were Tata Consumer Products, M&M, Britannia Industries, Sun Pharma and Infosys.

Except for FMCG and pharma, all indices traded in the green. Bank, capital goods, PSU Bank, power and realty up 1-2 percent.

The BSE midcap index gained 0.8 percent and the smallcap rose 0.4 percent.

A long build-up was seen in Coal India, Power Finance Corporation and United Breweries, while a short build-up was seen in Tata Consumer Products, The Ramco Cements and JK Cement.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 300 percent was seen in L&T, Granules India and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company.

Nearly 300 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE, including Gail India, Jyoti, Bombay Dyeing, Camlin Fine Sciences, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Larsen & Toubro, D B Realty, Cochin Shipyard, TVS Motor Company, Federal Bank, Sonata Software, Oberoi Realty. Click to View More

Outlook for September 8

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

After a volatile start, markets rebounded sharply to maintain its upward bias for the fifth consecutive session, even as foreign inflows continued to be patchy amid falling rupee and global economic uncertainty. Today's rally came despite weakness across the Asian and US markets, as investors remain upbeat about India's long-term growth prospects.

Technically, the Nifty successfully cleared the short term resistance of 19650 and post breakout it intensified the positive momentum. Higher bottom formation on intraday charts and bullish candle on daily charts supports further uptrend from the current levels. We are of the view that, 19650 would be the key level to watch out for, and above the same the index could move up till 19800-19825. On the flip side, below 19650, the uptrend would be vulnerable.

Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

Markets extended recovery on the weekly expiry day and gained over half a percent. The tone was range bound in the first half however a sharp surge in the select heavyweights turned the bias in favor of bulls as the day progressed. Eventually, it settled around the day’s high at 19727.05 levels; up by 0.59%.

Among the key sectoral indices, realty, banking and energy were on the forefront while defensive viz. FMCG and pharma ended dull. The broader indices also contributed to the move and gained over half a percent each.

Nifty has finally crossed the hurdle at 19,650 and the alignment of the banking pack has further strengthened the tone. We expect the index to inch towards the new milestone of “20,000” now. Traders should align their positions accordingly and maintain a balanced approach as broader indices look stretched.

Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

The Nifty opened on a flat note and consolidated during the first half of the session. It was during the last couple of hours of the trading session that the Nifty witnessed a sharp surge which resulted in a positive close for the fifth consecutive trading session. The daily and the hourly Bollinger bands have begun to expand and prices are trading along the upper band indicating that the momentum is likely to continue. Daily and hourly momentum indicators have a positive crossover which is a buy signal. Thus, both price and momentum indicators suggest that there is further upside over the next few trading sessions. On the upside, we expect 19900 which is around the recent swing high. In terms of levels, 19600 – 19630 shall act as a crucial support zone while 19820 – 19850 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone.

Bank Nifty has broken out of a three-day consolidation on the upside which indicates that it has started the next leg of up-move. Daily and hourly momentum indicators are in sync with the price action which should provide speed to the present up-move. On the upside 45000 is the psychological hurdle and above that 45200 shall be the next possible hurdle. Overall, the trend is positive, and any intraday dips should be bought into.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.