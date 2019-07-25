Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Cipla, Quess Corp, Syndicate Bank, SIS India

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on July 25: Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Bank of Baroda, Ambuja Cements, Biocon, Bajaj Finserv, IFB Industries, Ador Welding, Taj GVK Hotels, Grindwell Norton, Rane Brake Lining, Shreyans Industries, RS Software (India), Banaras Beads, Bharat Bijlee, Eimco Elecon, Tata Steel BSL, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Mold-Tek Technologies, Apcotex Industries, Greenlam Industries, Thirumalai Chemicals, Tata Coffee, Genus Power Infrastructures, Gruh Finance, Mafatlal Finance, Jubilant Industries, Foseco India, Persistent Systems, Mold-Tek Packaging, PVR, MphasiS, AU Small Finance Bank, Onward Technologies, Central Depository Services (India), South Indian Bank

Quess Corp Q1: Profit falls 25.4 percent to Rs 56.3 crore versus Rs 75.5 crore, revenue rises 49.1 percent to Rs 2,394.7 crore versus Rs 1,968.3 crore YoY.

Syndicate Bank Q1: Loss at Rs 980.4 crore versus loss of Rs 1,281.4 crore, NII rises 19 percent to Rs 1,792 crore versus Rs 1,506.1 crore YoY; gross NPA rises to 11.76 percent versus 11.37 percent and net NPA falls to 5.96 percent versus 6.16 percent QoQ.

Bharti Infratel Q1: Consolidated profit jumps 39 percent to Rs 887 crore versus Rs 638 crore, revenue rises 1 percent to Rs 3,712 crore versus Rs 3,674 crore YoY.

PI Industries Q1: Profit rises 23.6 percent to Rs 101.6 crore versus Rs 82.2 crore, revenue falls 6.4 percent to Rs 754.1 crore versus Rs 805.6 crore YoY.

ICICI Prudential Life Q1: Profit rises 1.2 percent to Rs 284.9 crore versus Rs 281.6 crore, value of new business margin increases to 21 percent versus 17 percent, value of new business jumps 27 percent to Rs 309 crore versus Rs 244 crore YoY.

Orient Bell June Quarter: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 0.5 crore versus Rs 0.82 crore, revenue rises to Rs 120.68 crore versus Rs 120.39 crore YoY.

Cigniti Technologies June Quarter: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 28.50 crore versus Rs 29.88 crore, revenue rises to Rs 207.6 crore versus Rs 206.44 crore QoQ.

Sagar Cements Q1: Consolidated profit jumps to Rs 29.51 crore versus Rs 5.82 crore, revenue rises to Rs 344.20 crore versus Rs 274.90 crore YoY.

Security and Intelligence Services (India) Q1: Consolidated profit jumps to Rs 74.91 crore versus Rs 39.5 crore, revenue spikes to Rs 2,008.4 crore versus Rs 1,611.4 crore YoY.

Intellect Design Arena Q1: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 3.4 crore versus Rs 43.52 crore; revenue rises to Rs 342.8 crore versus Rs 298.85 crore YoY.

Shiva Cement Q1: Loss at Rs 4.13 crore versus loss Rs 4.4 crore, revenue falls to Rs 10.65 crore versus Rs 11.62 crore YoY.

Syngene International Q1: Consolidated profit rises to Rs 72 crore versus Rs 66.2 crore, revenue increases to Rs 420.9 crore versus Rs 406 crore YoY.

Newgen Software Technologies Q1: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 3.08 crore versus Rs 62.51 crore, revenue drops to Rs 131 crore versus Rs 204 crore QoQ.

Yes Bank: ICRA has downgraded Basel III Compliant Tier I and Tier II bonds with a negative outlook.

McNally Bharat Engineering Company: Company received one order from SGTORE Company Limited, a Hong Kong based company, relating to work of 'design and engineering, supply of equipment, two years spare parts, three months consumables" en EPS basis, worth Rs 46.7 crore.

GHCL: Company has placed the commercial paper amounting to Rs 25 crore.

Future Enterprises: CARE cuts debt rating outlook to negative from stable.

: Company allotted 15.5 lakh equity shares at an issue price of Rs 730 per share to the entities belonging to promoter group and others, against part conversion of similar number

of warrants.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri: Acuite assigned long term rating to company's bank loan facilities at A-/Stable.

Noida Toll Bridge Company: Ajai Mathur resigned from the office of the Managing Director.

DB Realty: Promoter created pledge over 15 lakh shares in favour of Anand Rathi Global Finance.

Sandhar Technologies: Company signed a joint venture agreement with Han Shin Corporation, Republic of Korea, for manufacturing and selling electronic parts and accessories for the automotive industries in India.

Everest Kanto Cylinder: Mohan Jayakar resigned as an Independent Director.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel: Department of Telecommunication sources said Digital Communications Commission has confirmed the levy of penalty of Rs 3,050 crore on Bharti Airtel, Idea, Vodafone; Department of Telecommunication to take final decision on levy of penalty - CNBC-TV18.

BHEL: Company formed joint venture with NTPC for 800 MW coal-fired power plant.

NBCC: In case of Amrapali Group case, the Supreme Court appointed company to complete the various projects. The percentage of commission/fee of company is fixed at 8 percent.

ICRA revised the long-term rating on rated instruments of Rosa Power Supply Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Power, to 'B- issuer not cooperating' and short-term rating to 'A4 issuer not cooperating

Cipla USA furthers AMR stewardship with acquisition of key anti-infective ZEMDRI

Adani Ports announces expiration and results of its cash tender offer for any and all of its USD 650,000,000 3.50% senior notes due 2020

Rane Madras approved enhancement in investments up to USD 30 million (earlier USD 20 million) in Rane Precision Die Casting Inc., USA

Sugar stocks in focus: Cabinet approved Rs 275 per 100 kg fair price for cane for 2019-20.

Wind power companies in focus: Government amends bid norms for power procurement from wind projects to incentivise early project start - CNBC-TV18.

Bulk deals