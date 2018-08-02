Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, ONGC, L&T Technology, Hero MotoCorp, IDBI Bank

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: ONGC, Marico, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Capital First, Torrent Pharma, Godrej Properties, Pfizer, Akzo Nobel, GE Power, Narayana Hrudayalaya, MOIL, Mahindra Logistics, JK Lakshmi Cement, Deepak Nitrite, Time techno, Ramco Industries, National Peroxide, Geojit Financial, Newgen Software, Manpasand Beverages, Majesco, Visaka, Shakti Pumps, Mold-tek Packaging, Marathon Nextgen, PPAP Auto, Kamdhenu, Vinyl Chemicals

ICICI Bank: RBI approves appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as Wholetime Director designated as COO.

Pidilite Q1: Profit up 6% at Rs 240.8 crore; Revenue up 20% at Rs 1834.1 crore

L&T Technology Services: Larsen & Tourbo to sell 41 lakh shares of the company (representing 4 percent of total paid up equity) through offer for sale route on August 2, with an option to additionally sell 25 lakh shares shares (representing 2.44 percent of the total paid up equity). L&T sets Rs 1,400 as floor price for company’s share sale.

Tata Motors: Domestic sales rise 21 percent to 51,896 units versus 42,775 units, exports increase 44 percent to Rs 4,971 units versus 3,411 units (YoY).

Hero MotoCorp: July total sales rise 9.1 percent to 6.79 lakh units versus 6.23 lakh units (YoY).

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield sales rise 7 percent to 69,063 units versus 64,459 units; exports increase 58 percent to 2,062 units versus 1,302 units (YoY).

Bhushan Power: NCLAT said all 3 bidders - Tata Steel, Liberty, JSW - are allowed to submit revised bids till August 6.

CDSL: BSE Investments acquires 24 percent stake in CDSL Commodity Repository.

Fertiliser units: Cabinet approves Rs 1,257 crore interest-free loan to revive 3 fertilizer units.

Hindustan Copper: Cabinet approves issue of fresh equity to the extent of 15 percent in company; government's shareholding in company to reduce from 76.05 percent to 66.13 percent.

IDBI Bank: Cabinet approves LIC's proposal to acquire 51 percent stake in the bank.

Satin Creditcare: A meeting of Working Committee of the board of director is scheduled for August 4 for the issuance of non-convertible debentures upto the amount of Rs 30 crore through private placement.

Nalco: There is a reduction in coal supply to 1200 MW at Angul plant, temporarily importing 120 MW power from state grid without curtailing production and no production loss due to coal shortage.

Tata Power: Generation capacity increases to 13,113 MUs in Q1 FY19 as compared to 12,429 MUs Q1FY18.

Orient Paper: Q1 profit jumps to Rs 18.68 crore versus Rs 8.25 crore; revenue increases 135.5 crore versus Rs 145.2 crore (YoY).

FDC: Q1 profit surges to Rs 51.06 crore versus Rs 29.3 crore; revenue rises to Rs 285.7 crore versus Rs 236.8 crore (YoY).

HEG: Q1 profit at Rs 770.3 crore versus net loss at Rs 8.34 crore; revenue jumps 673 percent to Rs 1,587 crore versus Rs 205.35 crore (YoY)

Jindal Saw: Q1 profit rises to Rs 95.41 crore versus Rs 64.04 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 2,284.31 crore versus Rs 1,397.06 crore (YoY).

Elecon Engineering: Q1 profit at Rs 7.5 crore versus loss of Rs 36.2 crore; revenue rises to Rs 303.5 crore versus Rs 234.4 crore (YoY).

Torrent Power: Q1 profit rises to Rs 227.32 crore versus Rs 203.24 crore; revenue increases to Rs 3,528.13 crore versus Rs 3,043.94 crore (YoY).

V2 Retail: Q1 profit rises to Rs 11.22 crore versus Rs 8.7 crore; revenue increases to Rs 187.75 crore versus Rs 142.25 crore (YoY).

Pratibha Industries: Company received order with joint venture Ceylex Engineering Private Limited for total contract value worth of Rs 32.31 crore and other project worth Rs 35.56 crore.

Inox Leisure: Company has commenced the commercial operations of two additional screens in the existing Multiplex Cinema Theatre, taken on leave and license basis, in Pune and discontinued the commercial operations of the Multiplex Cinema Theatre in Kota. Company is now present in 64 cities with 127 Multiplexes, 511 screens and a total seating capacity of 1,24,720 seats across India.

NESCO: Dibakar Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer of the company has tendered his resignation and he shall render his services till closure of working hours on August 3.

Excel Crop Care gets board nod for merger with Sumitomo Chem

Jet Airways proposes 25% salary cut; pilots says unacceptable

Tata Power generation rises to 13,113 MU in Apr-Jun qtr

ICICI Bank gets RBI nod for Bakshi's appointment as COO

to consolidate African operations