Stocks in the news: Sun Pharma, Infosys, Pidilite, Kajaria Ceramics, Reliance Nippon Life

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Sun Pharma: Taro gets US FDA approval for Azelaic Acid Gel

Infosys: Board approves closure of buyback effective August 26. Buys Back 11.05 crore equity shares at an average price of Rs 747.38 per share.

Pidilite Industries: Company entered into a JV with Bengaluru based company Chetana Expotential Technologies.

Kajaria Ceramics: Board members approved the scheme of amalgamation for merger of subsidiary Kajaria Tiles Private Limited (formerly known as Kajaria Floera Ceramics Private Limited) with the company.

Bank of Baroda: Lender approved raising up to Rs 2,150 crore in Tier-I, II bonds.

Reliance Nippon Life: Nippon Life bought 10.6 percent stake in company via open offer. Nippon Life Now holds 53.46 percent stake in company.

HDIL: Company received order to admit company under IBC from Bankruptcy Court.

PVP Ventures: Company filed an appeal before SAT for impugned fine order imposing a consolidated fine of Rs 25,93,640 and impugned suspension orders for suspending the trading in securities.

Vadilal Industries: CARE downgraded credit rating of company's long term bank facilities to BBB from BBB+, under credit watch with negative implications.

IL&FS Transportation Networks: Company defaulted in payment of interest due on non-convertible debentures (NCDs) dated August 24.

Satin Creditcare Network: Choudhary Runveer Krishanan resigned as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company.

Kingfa Science & Technology (India): Company started trial production at its new factory in Chakan Industrial Area, Pune.

Sasta Sundar Ventures: Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan signed an agreement to invest Rs 100 crore in Sasta Sundar Healthbuddy, subsidiary of the company.

Brooks Laboratories: Company appointed Suresh Garg as an additional director.

Stone India: Gouri Prasad Goenka resigned as Director/Chairman of the company.

Bulk deals

3 months at 289