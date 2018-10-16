Stocks in the news: Infosys, South Indian Bank, Zee Media, Indiabulls Housing, IFCI

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results today: Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, CRISIL, Federal Bank, Shakti Pumps, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Mahindra CIE

South Indian Bank Q2: Profit jumps sharply to Rs 70.1 crore versus Rs 4.3 crore; net interest income rises 0.7 percent to Rs 506.5 crore versus Rs 503.2 crore (YoY); net NPA at 3.16 percent versus 3.27 percent and gross NPA at 4.61 percent versus 4.54 percent (QoQ).

South Indian Bank: Board decided to augment the capital by issue of Basel III compliant Tier II Bonds not exceeding Rs 500 crore in one or more tranches with or without green shoe option.

Zee Media Corporation Q2: Consolidated net profit spikes to Rs 17.25 crore versus Rs 3.8 crore; revenue rises to Rs 168.7 crore versus Rs 124.5 crore (YoY).

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q2: Profit rises to Rs 1,044 crore versus Rs 861 crore; revenue increased to Rs 3,980.4 crore versus Rs 3,155.7 crore (YoY).

Globus Spirits: Company resumed operation and commercial production at the Bihar unit.

TV Today Network: India Today Online Private Limited (ITOPL), a non-material, wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has received separate notice of demands to tune of Rs 26 crore and Rs 43.24 crore for AY2013-14&2014-15 respectively from Income Tax Department.

Infibeam Avenues: Company has executed an agreement with Sintex BAPL Limited. As per the agreement signed, company will develop, integrate, implement and maintain an online ecommerce and mobile platform with integrated logistics framework.

IFCI: Company is in process of engagement of consultant cum advisor for advising and assisting in potential merger of IFCI Infrastructure Development (IIDL), a wholly owned unlisted and non-material subsidiary, with IFCI Limited.

Tata Global Beverages: ICRA reaffirmed its credit rating on company's long-term debt, fund-based working capital limits and short-term debt.

Bulk Deals

NSE

B&B Triplewall: Festino Vincom bought 4,83,000 shares of the company at Rs 37.78 per share.

Marine Electrical: Shradha Manish Mehta purchased 3,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 67 per share and Subhrashi Properties 1,30,000 shares at Rs 66.99 per share.

Sanco Industries: Neeraj Kumar Singh bought 62,319 shares of the company at Rs 14.75 per share and Rahul Mittal HUF 57,500 shares at Rs 15.72 per share.

Silgo Retail: Amrutlal Gordhandas Thobhani purchased 69,000 shares of the company at Rs 36.15 per share.

BSE

Dixon Technologies: MS GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund sold 94,000 shares of the company at Rs 2,395 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Satin Creditcare Network: Board meeting is scheduled for October 18 for the issuance of non-convertible debentures upto the amount of Rs 40 crore through private placement.

Eicher Motors: Company's officials will be meeting Gemway Assets on October 16 and Capital Group on October 19.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar): Board meeting is scheduled on October 30 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Hatsun Agro Product: Board meeting is scheduled on October 22 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Nelcast: Board meeting is scheduled on October 29 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

GNA Axles: Board meeting is scheduled on October 23 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Music Broadcast: Board meeting is scheduled on October 25 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Shree Digvijay Cement: Board meeting is scheduled on October 23 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri: Board meeting is scheduled on October 31 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Control Print: Board meeting is scheduled on October 27 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Cigniti Technologies: Board meeting is scheduled on November 12 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Gujarat Gas: Board meeting is scheduled on November 3 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018 and the proposal for split/sub-division of equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Apar Industries: The company has scheduled earnings call on Q2 FY19 results on November 2.

HDFC Bank: Bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors on October 20, wherein the senior management of the bank will discuss the financial results with the participants.