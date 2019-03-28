App
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 08:04 AM IST
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 08:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Godrej Agrovet, NBCC, Sheela Foam, Bharat Financial, Unichem Labs

Sheela Foam | Bharat Financial Inclusion | Unichem Laboratories | Ruby Mills and Marathon Nextgen Realty are stocks which are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Grasim Industries: Company allots 5,000, 7.65% fully-paid NCDs of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 500 crore.

Texmo Pipes and Products: Board allotted 13 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 23.20 per share, aggregating to Rs 3.01 crore to Shree Padmavati Irrigations LLP, promoter group entity on preferential basis.

Ador Welding: CARE downgraded rating on long term bank facilities to AA— from AA with outlook stable.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Board approved the acquisition of 1,18,91,511 equity shares of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited (MRHFL), a subsidiary of the company, aggregating to Rs 286.78 crore from National Housing Bank (NHB). Consequently, the shareholding of the company in MRHFL will increase from 88.75 percent to 98.43 percent as and when the shares are acquired.

Marathon Nextgen Realty: Board approved acquisition of 100 percent equity of 'Marathon Nextgen Townships Pvt Ltd' (MNTP) for a consideration of Rs 1 lakh, and investment proposal/s upto Rs 150 crore to spur up its growth activities.

Ruby Mills: The production at processing plant at Kharsundi has stopped due to labour unrest.

Lloyds Metals and Energy: The company has been conferred the status of mega project under Package Scheme of Incentives - 2013 and received approval for incentives or facilities from Industries, Energy and Labour Department of Government of Maharashtra in respect to the proposed mineral based steel plant at Konsari, Gadchorioli.

Unichem Laboratories: Company has received final Approval for its ANDA, Tadalafil tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg 10 mg and 20 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration for a generic version of Eli Lilly's Cialis.

Bharat Financial Inclusion: Company assigned a pool of receivables of an aggregate value of Rs 1,528.87 crore to one of the largest private sector banks on a Direct Assignment basis. With this transaction, the company has completed Direct Assignment transactions worth Rs 8,195.07 crore in FY19.

Sheela Foam: Company's non-retail investors' portion in offer for sale issue oversubscribed by 2.5 times, receiving bids for 1,05,90,951 shares against OFS size of 42,33,764 shares.

Tata Global Beverage: Board announced re-appointment of Ajoy Kumar Misra as the Managing Director and CEO of the company for a period of 1 year.

Mcleod Russel: Aditya Khaitan, the Vice Chairman of the board has been elected as the Chairman of the board of directors.

NBCC India: Company secured new works for various infrastructure projects of Rs 1,003 crore.

Godrej Agrovet: Company acquired an additional 1.1 percent stake in its joint venture Godrej Tyson Foods, increasing its total shareholding in same to 51 percent. It also acquired additional 2.16 percent stake in Godrej Maxximilk Private Limited, increasing its total shareholding in same to 52.06 percent. Consequently, both companies have become subsidiaries of Godrej Agrovet.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Metroglobal: Board meeting is scheduled on March 30 to consider the proposal of buy-back of equity shares of the company.

Sonata Software: Company's officials will meet analysts on March 28.

Eris Lifesciences: Company's officials will meet Sundaram Mutual Fund on March 28.

Cipla: Company's officials will meet Government of Singapore Investment Corporation on March 28 in Mumbai; and Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (Pension Fund), Stewart Investors and Temasek International on March 29 in Singapore.

Hind Rectifiers: Company's officials will meet analysts on March 28.

Majesco: Company's officials will meet Briarwood Capital, USA on March 28, Arohi Asset Management Pte. Ltd., Singapore on March 29 and Capital Group, Singapore on April 3.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Company's officials will meet Nomura Securities on March 29.

Shemaroo Entertainment: Company's officials will meet Newmark Capital and Motilal Oswal Securities on March 28 in Mumbai.

Dr LalPath Labs: Company's officials will meet SAIF Partners and Banyan Tree Advisors on March 28, and Arisaig Partners on March 31.

Mahindra Logistics: A one-on-one meeting with Vallum Capital, Institutional Investor is scheduled to be held on April 1.

 
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 07:43 am

