Stockal co-CEO Vinay Bharathwaj on how Indian investors made most of GameStop frenzy

For the last many months, FANMAG stocks were ruling the US markets as these businesses continued to soar, capitalising on the new opportunities created by the coronavirus pandemic. Indian investors were trading millions of dollars a month to tap the hefty returns offered by these companies to balance their portfolios as well as maximise their earnings.

What saw a drastic shift to non-FANMAG stocks was Tesla's India entry, spiking Indian investors' interest in electric vehicle manufacturers.

It’s obvious that social media platforms are turning into digital versions of traditional trading floors. Amateurs and newbies are scouting chat rooms, Telegram, Twitter, Instagram and Slack looking for tips to make quick money.

Though none of these “influencers” are professionals, they post free content, which most people find value in and execute without thinking twice. After all, isn’t it best to learn from people who have been there, done that.

Vinay Bharathwaj Co-Founder & Co-CEO|Stockal Inc

Fast forward to the third week of January 2021, the struggling video-game retailer GameStop saw its stock surge by 1,000 percent following social media chatter on a stock trading discussion group.

GameStop’s tryst with NYSE started with Ryan Cohen, who is the founder of a popular pet-products site and decided to take on a few hedge-fund managers who had shorted the GME stock.

Wall Street hedge funds like Melvin Capital and Citron Capital had been shorting the gaming retailer, bringing its valuation down from $30 in 2016 to $4 in 2020.

For most of the big players at the Wall Street, this was an opportunity to bet against the stock. However, fund managers continued to short GameStop with the intention of crashing its price again.

The wider and popular Reddit group wallstreetbets decided to support GameStop and a few other stocks. In their defence, they were fighting a corrupt system run by cash loaded "professional" investors.

The relentless demand by the small retailer traders, saw GameStop's valuation rise from $2 million to over $24 million in a couple of days.

Elon Musk’s tweet, “Gamestonk!!”, and raging conversations over Facebook, Reddit, and Twitter sent GameStop’s shares on a giddy high unsupported by traditional valuation metrics or business reasons.

In the last week of January, GameStop saw many trades as well and has been among the top 5 traded stocks on Stockal. To quantify things, in the last five days 15 percent of all Stockal trades were in GME!