Market Live: Nifty reclaims 11,700, Sensex up 180 pts; Infosys drags

Apr 15, 2019 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bharti Airtel sets record date
Blue Star expands ops in Mid-East
Alembic Pharma gets FDA approval
SpiceJet launching new international direct flights:
Asian markets trade firm:
SGX Nifty Update:
Subros has executed definitive agreement(s) to acquire Zamil Air Conditioners' certain assets relating to manufacture of Home Air conditioning systems for a total transaction of Rs 111.50 million. The company has an order book of Rs 900 million from OEM customer(s) for supply of Home Air conditioning units. The execution of the orders will be by using the manufacturing factories of ZAMIL at Nalagarh, District Solan, Himachal Pradesh.
'Probability of Nifty hitting 11,770 is higher now; auto, commercial banks look good'
Shrikant Chouhan Nifty detested to close below 11,550 in spite of having multiple hammering last week. Almost every day, the market broke the level of 11,600 and tried to dismiss the level of 11,550, however, it found strong rejection from bulls.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading at day's high level with Nifty around 11,700.
The Sensex is up 171.77 points at 38938.88, while Nifty is up 52.30 points at 11695.80. About 1412 shares have advanced, 985 shares declined, and 166 shares are unchanged.
'Nifty trading at premium valuation of 19x; HDFC Bank our preferred pick'
On a one-year forward basis, Nifty is trading at a premium of 19x, a similar trend with skewed nature may prevail, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said in an interview with Moneycontrol's Kshitij Anand.
TV18 Broadcast March quarter results: Television broadcasting network TV18 Broadcast has reported a 30 percent growth in consolidated operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) at Rs 314 crore compared to previous financial year.
Consolidated operating revenue during the year grew by 3 percent to Rs 4,943 crore and revenue ex-film production increased by 8 percent to Rs 4,727 crore compared to FY18.
Metropolis Healthcare lists at Rs 960: What should investors do now?
Metropolis Healthcare shares started trade on the first day at Rs 960 on the BSE on April 15 - a 9 percent premium to issue price of Rs 880.
Tourism Finance Corporation of India appoints Anirban Chakraborty as managing director & CEO of the company w.e.f. April 15, 2019.
Shemaroo Entertainment has approved the investment by acquiring 50% stake of Dominiche Productions. Subsequent to the acquisition, Dominiche will be the associate of the company.
Broad market indices at this hour
Private banking is one of the most lucrative sectors as of now and it seems smart money has already picked its bet—Axis Bank. The lender has rallied over 20 percent so far in 2019 compared to a little over 6 percent rise in its peer HDFC Bank, data showed. Read more
How much will Rs 1,500 crore from lenders help Jet Airways?
Even as Jet Airways' management met lenders in the hopes of securing emergency funds to keep the airline afloat, industry observers point out that the expected infusion of Rs 1,500 crore 'is not a massive lifeline'.
Nifty Pharma is trading about 0.5 percent lower.
March WPI inflation stands at 3.18 percent
Market Outlook
Jayant Manglik, President at Religare Broking feels Nifty may consolidate further in near future within 11,500-11,800 levels prior to next directional move. "Hence volatility will remain high on stock specific front due to prevailing earnings season."
He advised traders should plan their trades accordingly and prefer hedged positions. "Besides, they should keep a close eye on global developments and on-going general elections for cues."
Do you have a lucky portfolio? See if your 10-year investment made you richer
Many investors flock to equities with an idea of clocking double-digit returns on a consistent basis. History suggests that consistent investment into equity market for a period of 10-years or more can make investors richer but returns are not exactly the same every year.
Bharti Airtel has set the record date for Rs 25,000 crore rights issue as April 24.
Pennar Industries said it will increase Hydraulic Cylinders capacity to meet global demand. The capacity will go up from 75,000 cylinders to 200,000 cylinders per annum.
Buzzing: Navneet Education is trading 6 percent up.
Realty is the biggest sectoral gainer today with 1.3 percent gain. All but one constituent stock of Nifty Realty is trading in the green.
Blue Star Limited's wholly-owned subsidiary in Dubai, Blue Star International FZCO has inaugurated its new office and its first state-of-the-art flagship showroom in Dubai.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals said the company has received approval from the USFDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Bimatoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.03%. Bimatoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.03% is indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
Sensex heat map at this hour
Buzzing: Shares of Wockhardt added 2 percent on Monday after company received no observations from USFDA for its Aurangabad unit.
New Listing: Shares of diagnostics chain Metropolis Healthcare started off trade on a strong note and also on expected lines, at Rs 960 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
The stock opened with a 9 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 880 while on the National Stock Exchange it opened at Rs 958
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee erased morning gains and trading lower by 11 paise at 69.26 per dollar versus Friday's close 69.15.
New Listing in pre-open: Metropolis Healthcare settles at Rs 960 in the pre-opening on BSE against issue price of Rs 880 per share.
Buzzing: Shares of SpiceJet rose 7 percent on Monday after company is launching new direct flights to international destinations.
The company will connect Mumbai to a host of international destinations with direct non-stop flights to Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo, Dhaka, Riyadh, Bangkok and Kathmandu. The new international flights will commence from May-end.
Ideas for Profit | Infosys or TCS - Where should you invest your money?
