Market Live: Nifty reclaims 11,700, Sensex up 180 pts; Infosys drags

TV18 Broadcast March quarter results: Television broadcasting network TV18 Broadcast has reported a 30 percent growth in consolidated operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) at Rs 314 crore compared to previous financial year.

Consolidated operating revenue during the year grew by 3 percent to Rs 4,943 crore and revenue ex-film production increased by 8 percent to Rs 4,727 crore compared to FY18.