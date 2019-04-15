App
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: TCS jumps 4%, Tata Motors extends gains; PC Jeweller zooms 15%

From the IT space, TCS jumped 4 percent followed by HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Oracle Financial Services and Birlasoft.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade on a positive note this afternoon with Nifty50 adding 41 points, trading at 11,684, while the Sensex gained 141 points and is trading at 38,908.

Nifty Metal continues to outperform the broader indices, up over 2 percent led by Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, SAIL, Coal India, JSW Steel, APL Apollo, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta and NALCO.

IT stocks are also buzzing led by TCS which jumped 4 percent followed by HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Oracle Financial Services and Birlasoft.

The auto index added over 1 percent led by Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Hero MotoCorp, Exide Industries, Bharat Forge, Motherson Sumi Systems, Bajaj Auto and Apollo Tyres.

Selective real estate stocks are buzzing led by Godrej Properties, Phoenix Mills, Sobha, DLF, Oberoi Realty, Unitech and Brigade Enterprises among others.

From the banking space, the top gainers are Kotak Mahindra Bank followed by IndusInd Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India.

However, pharma stocks are down with loses from Sun Pharma, Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs and Cadila Healthcare.

India VIX jumped 2.38 percent at 21.50 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Tata Motors, TCS, Tata Steel, Coal India and Hero MotoCorp while Infosys, Bharti Infratel, Sun Pharma, Indian Oil Corporation and GAIL India.

The most active stocks are Infosys, TCS, Tata Motors, PC Jeweller and Metropolis.

Indraprastha Gas, Pidilite Industries, Shree Cement, Godfrey Phillips, AstraZeneca Pharma, Gillette India, Honeywell Automation, Seamec and Zodiac Clothing hit 52-week high on NSE while Ballarpur Industries, Mercator, Reliance Communications and Vardhman Polytex hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 1,052 stocks advanced and 570 declined while 378 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,460 stocks advanced, 1,070 declined and 183 remained unchanged.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 03:01 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Infosys #Nifty #NSE #PC Jeweller #Sensex #Tata Motors #TCS

