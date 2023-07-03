English
    Jul 03, 2023 / 02:22 pm

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 450 pts, Nifty around 19,300; Nifty Bank gains 1%, IT, pharma drag

    Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Midcap index up 0.3 percent and smallcap index up 0.6 percent. BPCL, Grasim Industries, HDFC, Reliance Industries and SBI are among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Bajaj Auto, Power Grid Corporation, Sun Pharma, UPL and SBI Life Insurance. On the sectoral front, metal, realty, oil & gas, PSU Bank up 0.5-2 percent.

    • Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 450 pts, Nifty around 19,300; Nifty Bank gains 1%, IT, pharma drag
      Stock Market Today
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 02:17 PM IST

        Bank of Baroda gains over 3% after reports of possible stake sale in arm

      • 02:09 PM IST

        South Indian Bank gains 5% on strong Q1 updates

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex65,218.45499.89 +0.77%
      Nifty 5019,323.40134.35 +0.70%
      Nifty Bank45,183.30435.95 +0.97%
      Nifty 50 19,323.40 134.35 (0.70%)
      Mon, Jul 03, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      BPCL376.0011.30 +3.10%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Sun Pharma1,030.75-20.85 -1.98%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank4231.55121.35 +2.95%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma13615.50-152.00 -1.10%


    • July 03, 2023 / 02:22 PM IST
      NIFTY SMLCAP 250 Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      Suzlon Energy16.809.8388.17m
      BSE Limited656.807.937.13m
      Fert and Chem464.706.984.54m
      IDFC109.556.6722.25m
      Latent View373.906.332.73m
      Lakshmi Machine13,374.055.5620.15k
      Mazagon Dock1,315.705.564.47m
      Asahi India514.355.53715.72k
      HFCL68.405.3114.66m
      HLE Glascoat681.805.12489.74k
    • July 03, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Bank of Baroda gains over 3% after reports of possible stake sale in arm

      Bank of Baroda rose 3.3% after the Press Trust of India reported that the lender is seeking to sell as much as 49% stake in its wholly-owned credit card unit BoB Financial Solutions Ltd. The state-controlled bank has invited proposals for roping in a strategic investor and the process may take a year to complete, the report said

    • July 03, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
    • July 03, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | 

      South Indian Bank gains 5% on strong Q1 updates

      Shares of South Indian Bank advanced 5 percent after the lender reported around 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in total deposits and gross advances, respectively, during the June quarter.

      The lender in an exchange filing, said: "Total deposits reached Rs 2,22,513 crore, with a growth of 21.40 per cent over Rs 1,83,355 crore as of June 30, 2022. Gross advances grew by 20.90 per cent to Rs 1,86,593 crore from Rs 1,54,392 crore as of June 30,2022. As per internal classification, Retail credit book grew by 20.20 per cent and wholesale credit book grew by 21.60 per cent. Retail to wholesale ratio is at 54:46 respectively."

    • July 03, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST

      Sensex Today | Market at 2 PM

      The Sensex was up 500.96 points or 0.77% at 65,219.52, and the Nifty was up 134.30 points or 0.70% at 19,323.30. About 1849 shares advanced, 1465 shares declined, and 139 shares unchanged.

      NIFTY 50 Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      BPCL375.102.855.14m
      Grasim1,776.752.43744.62k
      HDFC2,879.302.035.68m
      Reliance2,599.001.913.57m
      SBI583.701.8910.72m
      UltraTechCement8,432.951.67262.88k
      HDFC Bank1,728.101.5718.03m
      ONGC162.801.566.18m
      JSW Steel796.901.544.07m
      ITC458.501.536.57m
      NIFTY 50 Top Stock Losers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      Bajaj Auto4,608.05-1.78276.56k
      Sun Pharma1,034.15-1.661.63m
      Power Grid Corp251.20-1.555.98m
      UPL678.85-1.271.29m
      Maruti Suzuki9,680.00-1.11275.00k
      Dr Reddys Labs5,112.00-0.92157.29k
      Nestle22,706.95-0.8231.14k
      Hero Motocorp2,886.60-0.81620.07k
      SBI Life Insura1,297.50-0.72396.03k
      Tech Mahindra1,122.75-0.721.49m
    • July 03, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

      Sensex Today | India's downstream oil & gas profits to improve; upstream remains strong: Fitch

      Fitch Ratings expects India’s petroleum product demand to grow by mid-single digits in the medium term, supported by our forecast that India's GDP will grow by 6%-7% in the next few years, the government’s increasing spending on infrastructure and a pick-up in industrial activity.

      It expect the Indian oil marketing companies’ marketing segment to turn profitable from the financial year ending March 2024 (FY24) as crude oil prices fall to Fitch's assumption of USD78.8 per barrel, following large losses in FY23 due to high crude prices and unchanged retail fuel prices.

      Fitch expect refining margins to moderate in FY24 from the record high in FY23 because of easing in tight industry conditions. However, expect upstream producers' cash flow generation to be robust, because crude oil prices should remain high, despite some decline from FY23's highs.

      Rating agency expect capex intensity to stay high for most of the Fitch-rated Indian issuers in the oil and gas sector.

      BSE Oil & Gas Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      HINDPETRO286.004.47393.81k
      IOC95.174.31.00m
      BPCL374.802.78183.49k
      Gujarat Gas476.502.47242.68k
      IGL482.752.0419.09k
      Reliance2,599.801.92349.72k
      ONGC162.901.69238.15k
      GAIL106.251.19351.77k
      Adani Total Gas658.250.6744.37k
    • July 03, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | PKH Ventures IPO subscribed 21% on Day 2

      PKH Ventures’ initial public offering (IPO) is yet to get investors excited with the issues has subscribed 21 percent on the morning of July 3, the second day of bidding.

      Investors have bought 52.78 lakh equity shares against an offer size of 2.56 crore shares, subscription data available with the exchanges shows.

      The reserved portions of retail investors and high networth individuals (non-institutional investors) subscribed 31 percent and 30 percent, respectively.

      Qualified institutional investors portion subscribed by 11 percent.

    • July 03, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Mahindra Lifespaces forays into plotted development

      Mahindra Lifespaces Developers today announced its foray into plotted developments. The brand unveiled its first plotted development project ‘Lakefront Estates by Mahindra’ at Mahindra World City (MWC), Chennai. Spread over 19 acres, the project will offer a wide range of plots meeting the customers’ needs and aspirations, with sizes up to 5000 sq. ft., designed to provide an ideal, customized living experience with green open spaces and access to excellent infrastructure and facilities.

    • July 03, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Dhanlaxmi Bank has posted 6 percent jump in its Q1 deposits at Rs 13,374 crore and advances rose 15 percent at Rs 10,044, YoY.

    • July 03, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Maruti Suzuki's June production was down 5 percent at 1,37,133 units versus 1,44,409 units, YoY.

    • July 03, 2023 / 01:39 PM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Hemisphere Properties to hold stakeholder meet on July 5

      Hemisphere Properties is organizing a stakeholders’ meet 2023, in Pune on Wednesday, 05 July, 2023 to discuss the potential of Development Opportunities for Pune Land parcel of company.

    • July 03, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

      Sensex Today | Slowing US economy can impact India’s exports: V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

      The outlook for the Indian economy is improving. India has the best growth- inflation balance among the large economies of the world: growth is resilient and inflation is falling. Leading indicators like GST collections, private capex, credit growth and PMI indicate the growth momentum to sustain.

      However, there is no room for exuberance. Globally growth is low and there is a possibility of the U.S. economy slowing down in H2 of CY 2023. This can impact India’s exports and thereby India’s growth, too.

      The ongoing rally in the market has made valuations very rich. Nifty is trading at above 20 times estimated FY 24 earnings. This is higher than the historical average. Momentum can take the market higher; but at high valuations risk is high. Some presently unknown negative developments can trigger a sharp correction. So, even while remaining invested in the market, investors have to be cautious.

