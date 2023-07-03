Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 450 pts, Nifty around 19,300; Nifty Bank gains 1%, IT, pharma drag

South Indian Bank gains 5% on strong Q1 updates
Shares of South Indian Bank advanced 5 percent after the lender reported around 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in total deposits and gross advances, respectively, during the June quarter.
The lender in an exchange filing, said: "Total deposits reached Rs 2,22,513 crore, with a growth of 21.40 per cent over Rs 1,83,355 crore as of June 30, 2022. Gross advances grew by 20.90 per cent to Rs 1,86,593 crore from Rs 1,54,392 crore as of June 30,2022. As per internal classification, Retail credit book grew by 20.20 per cent and wholesale credit book grew by 21.60 per cent. Retail to wholesale ratio is at 54:46 respectively."