Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets gain, US markets end flat
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: U.S. stocks closed little changed on Thursday after a choppy trading session, as investors weighed another rise in Treasury yields with the latest batch of economic data and earnings.
Sensex Today | Concord Biotech raises Rs 465 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Biotechnology firm Concord Biotech raised Rs 464.95 crore from anchor investors on August 3, ahead of its IPO opening. Around 41 investors made an investment in the company via anchor book as a part of qualified institutional buyers, who have 50 percent reservation in the issue.
The Ahmedabad-based company has informed exchanges that it has finalised the allocation of 62,74,695 equity shares to anchor investors at an upper price band of Rs 741 per share.
The government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Government Pension Fund Global, Polar Capital Funds, HSBC Mutual Fund, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund, Amundi Funds, The Prudential Assurance Company and Pinebridge Global Funds are the marquee investors that participated in the anchor book of the professionally-managed biotech firm. Read More
Markets extended the decline on the weekly expiry day and lost over half a percent. After the flat start, Nifty traded in a narrow range but selling pressure in heavyweights pushed the index gradually lower. However, a rebound in the final hour, similar to Wednesday’s session, trimmed losses and it finally closed at 19,381.65 levels. Most sectors traded in sync and ended lower wherein realty, banking and financials were among the top losers. On the other hand, the broader indices witnessed some respite and ended flat.
The recent drift in the global indices is putting pressure now and we expect the negative tone to continue. On the index front, the breakdown of the trend line support further added to the negativity but the existence of support at 19300 capped the downside. We reiterate our view to keep a check on positions and focus more on risk management.
August 04, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST
Sensex Today | GIFT Nifty:
Trends on GIFT Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 38 points or 0.19 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 19,489.50 level.
August 04, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST
Sensex Today | Asia markets trade mostly higher with Hang Seng up 2%
Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher on Friday as rising bond yields continue to put pressure on equities in the wake of the U.S. credit downgrade.
Sensex Today | Wall Street closes near flat as Treasury yields surge
The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose as high as 4.198% during the session, the highest since November, extending its climb from a day earlier following Fitch's downgrade of the top-tier U.S. credit rating. In late afternoon trade, the 10-year yield had dipped below 4.194.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.63 points, or 0.19%, to 35,215.89, the S&P 500 lost 11.5 points, or 0.25%, to 4,501.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.77 points, or 0.08%, to 13,985.21.
August 04, 2023 / 07:36 AM IST
Market at Thursday:
The Indian equity benchmarks extended the losing streak to a third day on August 3 as the meltdown in global stocks that followed Fitch’s surprise downgrade of US credit ratings continued. Bank, metal, oil & gas and realty names were the biggest losers, while buying in pharma stocks helped trim losses.
At close, the Sensex was down 542.10 points, or 0.82 percent, at 65,240.68, and the Nifty was down 145 points, or 0.74 percent, at 19,381.70.
Amid weak global cues, the market started gap down. Extended profit booking in the second half dragged the Sensex and the Nifty below the crucial 65,000 and 19,300 levels but buying in the last hour of trade helped them recover from the day’s low.
UPL, Titan Company, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC and ICICI Bank were among the top Nifty losers. The gainers included Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, Divis Labs, Infosys and Adani Ports.
Among sectors, the pharma index gained a percent, while bank, metal, oil & gas and realty were down 1-2 percent each.
BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended flat.
August 04, 2023 / 07:34 AM IST
August 04, 2023 / 07:32 AM IST
