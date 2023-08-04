Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets gain, US markets end flat

August 04, 2023 / 07:52 AM IST

Biotechnology firm Concord Biotech raised Rs 464.95 crore from anchor investors on August 3, ahead of its IPO opening. Around 41 investors made an investment in the company via anchor book as a part of qualified institutional buyers, who have 50 percent reservation in the issue.

The Ahmedabad-based company has informed exchanges that it has finalised the allocation of 62,74,695 equity shares to anchor investors at an upper price band of Rs 741 per share.

The government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Government Pension Fund Global, Polar Capital Funds, HSBC Mutual Fund, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund, Amundi Funds, The Prudential Assurance Company and Pinebridge Global Funds are the marquee investors that participated in the anchor book of the professionally-managed biotech firm.