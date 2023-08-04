Taking Stock: Market breaks 3-day fall with Nifty above 19,500; Sensex jumps 481 points

Despite mixed global cues, the market started on a positive note and gradually increases the gains as the day progressed and finished the day near the dayâ€™s high.

The benchmarks indices snapped a three-day losing streak and ended the day higher on August 4 with Nifty comfortably closing above 19,500 led by information technology, banking and pharma names.

DuringÂ close, the Sensex was up 480.57 points or 0.74 percent at 65,721.25, and the Nifty was up 135.30 points or 0.70 percent at 19,517.

Despite mixed global cues, the market started on a positive note and gradually increases the gains as the day progressed and finished the day near the dayâ€™s high.

For the week, BSE Sensex and Nifty50 lost 0.6 percent each.

The biggest gainers on the Nifty were Cipla, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Bharti Airtel, while the biggest losers were SBI, Bajaj Auto, BPCL, NTPC and Maruti Suzuki.

On the sectoral front, Pharma and Information Technology index was up 1 percent each, while bank, capital goods and metal added 0.5 percent each. However, selling was seen in the auto and power names.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices added 0.6 percent each.

A long build-up was seen in LIC Housing Finance, Info Edge and Jubilant FoodWorks, while a short build-up was seen in Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Mahanagar Gas and Cummins India.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 300 percent was seen in Indiabulls Housing Finance, Cummins India and Info Edge.

More than 200 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE, including Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, SML Isuzu, NBCC, Info Edge, Lupin, Karnataka Bank, JK Tyre, Gravita India, Dixon Technologies and Apollo Tyres.

Outlook for August 7

Jatin Gedia â€“ Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

The Nifty opened on a positive note and consolidated thereafter for the most part of the day to close with gains of around ~130 points. After the sharp selling during the week the Nifty did manage to reverse some of the losses on the last trading session of the week. Though, on a weekly basis, it has closed in the red down for the second consecutive week. The pullback is likely to fizzle out in the zone 19560 â€“ 19600 where resistance in the form of the 40-hour moving average and the hourly upper Bollinger band is placed. Thus, this bounce should be sold into. The hourly momentum indicator has also reached the equilibrium line indicating that the pullback has matured and can begin a new cycle on the downside. Overall, the trend is still negative, and we expect levels of 19100 from a short-term perspective.

Bank Nifty has also witnessed a pullback however it is unlikely to result in a larger trend reversal. The pullback is likely to fizzle out in the range 45100 â€“ 45200 where resistance in the form of the 40-hour moving average and the hourly upper Bollinger band is placed. The hourly momentum indicator has witnessed a pullback to the equilibrium line indicating that the pullback has matured and can start a new cycle. Overall, the trend is still negative and we expect it to drift lower to 44000 in the short term.

Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking:

Markets witnessed respite after the recent fall and gained over half a percent. After the gap-up start, Nifty hovered in a band throughout the session and finally settled at 19,518 levels. Meanwhile, a mixed trend on the sectoral front kept the traders busy wherein IT, pharma and banking posted decent gains. The broader indices too participated in the move and gained nearly a percent each.

Nifty has rebounded after testing the support at 19,300 but failed to reclaim the short-term moving average i.e. 20 EMA. We need sustainability above the same for further recovery else the decline would resume. Though we are seeing a dip in the global indices too, their trend hasnâ€™t reversed yet, which is offering some comfort. Amid mixed signals, we advise staying selective and keeping a check on position size.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.