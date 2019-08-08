App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 06:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sterling and Wilson Solar IPO subscribed 85% on final day

The reserved category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 1.02 times while non-institutional investors saw 89 percent subscription and retail individual investors 29 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The initial public offer of Sterling and Wilson Solar has been subscribed 85 percent on the final day of bidding on August 8.

The Rs 3,125-crore IPO has received bids for 1.89 crore equity shares against the total offer size of 2.21 crore shares (excluding anchor investors' portion, as per data available on NSE.

The issue, which was opened for subscription on August 6, comprised an offer for sale by promoters Shapoorji Pallonji (Rs 2,083.33 crore) and Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala (Rs 1,041.67 crore).

Sterling and Wilson Solar, on August 5, raised Rs 1,406 crore from anchor investors. The price band was fixed at Rs 775-780 per share.

The promoters will utilise a portion of issue proceeds towards funding full repayment of the loans.

Shares of Sterling and Wilson, a solar engineering, procurement and construction solutions provider, are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 06:36 pm

tags #IPO - Issues Open #Sterling and Wilson Solar

