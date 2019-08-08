Sterling and Wilson Solar IPO subscribed 85% on final day

The initial public offer of Sterling and Wilson Solar has been subscribed 85 percent on the final day of bidding on August 8.

The Rs 3,125-crore IPO has received bids for 1.89 crore equity shares against the total offer size of 2.21 crore shares (excluding anchor investors' portion, as per data available on NSE.

The reserved category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 1.02 times while non-institutional investors saw 89 percent subscription and retail individual investors 29 percent.

The issue, which was opened for subscription on August 6, comprised an offer for sale by promoters Shapoorji Pallonji (Rs 2,083.33 crore) and Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala (Rs 1,041.67 crore).

Sterling and Wilson Solar, on August 5, raised Rs 1,406 crore from anchor investors. The price band was fixed at Rs 775-780 per share.

The promoters will utilise a portion of issue proceeds towards funding full repayment of the loans.