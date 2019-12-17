App
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Star Paper, Malu Paper, Emami Paper share prices rally 10% on budget incentive buzz

The paper industry's import volume increased by 30 percent during the April-September period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Star PaperMalu Paper and Emami Paper share prices rallied 10 percent each on December 17 following media reports that the Budget 2020 could offer incentives to the industry.

JK PaperInternational Paper APPMPudumjee PaperSeshasayee Paper and West Coast Paper also saw their share prices go up more than 5 percent each.

Jute stocks, too, gained. Ludlow Jute was locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 85.60 on the BSE.

Close

Following the crackdown on single-use plastics, paper and jute sectors stocks have rallied sharply. The government could announce incentive to boost new technology and increase capacity of these sectors, CNBC-Awaaz quoted sources as saying.

related news

A committee formed for the 12th five-year plan has suggested a technology modernisation assistance programme (T-MAP) for paper and pulp sector, sources said. The government could offer loans at lower interest rates for these eco-friendly industry, sources said.

The government could also look into the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) demand for an increase in the import duty in the budget, sources said.

The import volume of the paper industry increased by 30 percent in the April-September period.

CNBC-Awaaz said that the finance ministry told the textile ministry to treat jute as an eco-friendly material.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Star Paper Mills Chairman GP Goenka said he would be surprised to see any announcement for the paper industry in the budget.

"I am seeing an uptick in demand as a busy season approaches. Higher imports at lower cost have been impacting the overall paper industry," he said.

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 01:08 pm

