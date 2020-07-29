App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SpiceJet reports Q4 net loss of Rs 816.2 crore; revenue grows 13% YoY

The company said the Q4 loss includes a non‐cash loss of Rs 473.4 crore due to forex loss on the restatement of lease liability due to Ind‐AS 116.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aviation player SpiceJet on July 29 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 816.2 crore for Q4FY20 against a profit of Rs 72.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company said the Q4 loss includes a non‐cash loss of Rs 473.4 crore due to forex loss on the restatement of lease liability due to Ind‐AS 116.

The company also reported an operating loss of Rs 333.7 crore.

Close

The airline reported a net loss of Rs 934.8 crore in FY20 that includes a non‐cash loss of Rs 697 crore due to forex loss on the restatement of lease liability due to Ind‐AS 116.

related news

Consolidated revenue from operations, however, grew 13.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,867 crore in Q4FY20 against Rs 2,534.7 crore in Q4FY19, in spite of weak demand due to COVID‐19.

Other income came at Rs 185.7 crore against Rs 40.6 crore YoY. Forex loss figures stood at Rs 484.2 crore against Rs 7.5 crore YoY.

During the quarter, the company added 38 aircraft to its fleet. It operated 570 average daily passenger flights before COVID‐19, the company claimed.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said: “Two key factors that adversely impacted our performance and the bottom line was the COVID‐19 pandemic that started affecting demand adversely from mid‐February and grounding of the 737 MAX, which has been out of service for over a year now."

"Despite the year-long grounding of the MAX aircraft, SpiceJet ran a profitable operation till COVID hit to demand from mid‐February. Indian and the global aviation industry are going through the toughest‐everphase in aviation history. We at SpiceJet have constantly adapted to the changing economic environment and I am happy that our cargo operations have performed very well. I am confident that things will only improve in the times to come. We remain cautious but optimistic about the future.”
First Published on Jul 29, 2020 03:31 pm

tags #earnings #Results #SpiceJet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.