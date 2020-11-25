PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Small & midcaps portfolio: Edelweiss Securities names 'Winners', 'Warriors' and 'Value' stocks

Stocks in the Winner segment include names like PI Industries, Aarti Industries, Exide Industries, SRF, TeamLease Services, and Gulf Oil, etc. among others.

Moneycontrol News

The September quarter earnings for most companies in the small & midcap space were better than expected which suggests that recovery is not far away. Investors can use the dips, if any, as recovery plays, Edelweiss Securities said in a report.

This led to an upgrade in earnings of 5–20% for FY22 for nearly 63% of our coverage small and midcaps (SMIDs). Another 10% of SMIDs wallowed in 20%+ earnings upgrades, said the report.

Edelweiss Securities has included more names in its recovery plays list. It has added names like Blue Dart, Bharat Forge, Gujarat Gas, Crisil, Essel Propack, Teamlease, MMFS, LTTS and MindTree to its SMID model portfolio.

Close

Edelweiss has, in fact, divided its SMID model portfolio into three categories - Winners, Warriors & Value. The portfolio has a structural bias towards category leaders (Winners=40–50% weighting) and this has served us well (4% outperformance to SMID indices), it said.

related news

Stocks in the Winner segment include PI Industries, Aarti Industries, Exide Industries, SRF, TeamLease Services, and Gulf Oil.

Winners

Stocks in the Warrior segment include Voltas, JK Cement, MindTree, Blue Dart, ACC, Crompton Greaves, and Kajaria Ceramics.

Warrior

Stocks in the Value Segment include Gujarat Gas, Ajanta Pharma, Quess Corp, and Mahindra Logistics.

Value

(The above report is compiled with inputs from Edelweiss Research & Edelweiss Securities Ltd)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Nov 25, 2020 01:47 pm

tags #Edelweiss Securities #MARKET OUTLOOK #midcaps #portfolio strategy #Small & Midcaps #smallcaps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.