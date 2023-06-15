Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; total market cap hits record high

The market capitalization of the BSE listed companies stood at Rs 2,91,57,722.52 crore, crossing earlier record level of Rs 291.25 lakh crore hit in December 2022.
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|63,242.82
|14.31
|+0.02%
|Nifty 50
|18,772.05
|16.15
|+0.09%
|Nifty Bank
|43,925.40
|-62.60
|-0.14%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Divis Labs
|3,573.05
|87.10
|+2.50%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|IndusInd Bank
|1,301.00
|-22.25
|-1.68%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Pharma
|13108.40
|131.60
|+1.01%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|28721.30
|-133.70
|-0.46%
Schemes of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund have acquired 1.94 lakh shares FDC on June 13. As a result, the shareholding by fund house has increased to 5.09%, from 4.97% earlier.
Elevation Capital IV FII Holdings has offloaded 2.04 percent stake in TCNS Clothing via open market transactions on June 13. After stake sale, its shareholding in the company reduced to 3.33%, from 5.37% earlier.
Bond markets across the world are in no mood to budge, making it difficult for the Fed to soften their stance on interest rates. Though the Fed resonated a hawkish pause after 15 months of consistent rate hikes, they signaled increased tightening by the year-end.
Currently, bond yields globally have even pipped the already elevated interest rates. If interest rates does not fall, investors may expect tectonic shifts in global markets. Therefore, one has to be watchful and precisely follow trends in global bond yields which would deliver important cues on equity investing. As of now, bond market’s behaviour does not seem to be encouraging for equity markets and hence one has to be cautious.
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|APL Apollo
|1,316.85
|-2.39
|6.50k
|Hindalco
|421.50
|-0.82
|24.58k
|Hind Zinc
|300.90
|-0.5
|20.15k
|Jindal Steel
|538.55
|-0.36
|5.50k
|NALCO
|85.22
|-0.35
|45.37k
|SAIL
|84.49
|-0.21
|55.34k
|Coal India
|228.55
|-0.17
|36.87k
|Tata Steel
|113.65
|-0.09
|403.27k
|JSW Steel
|772.50
|-0.03
|21.47k
Crude oil prices were unable to hold on to previous session gains and plunged again amid increase in the U.S. crude oil stocks and global demand concerns. As per the U.S. EIA, crude oil inventories in the U.S. surged by 7.919 million barrels against expectations of an increase of 1.482 million barrels.
The International Energy Agency also released its report on global oil demand outlook and highlighted concerns about global oil demand in the coming years.
Crude oil has support at $67.80–66.90 and resistance is at $69.10–69.90 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 5,550-5,480, while resistance is at Rs5,710–5,770.
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Divis Labs
|3,577.00
|2.61
|277.41k
|Aurobindo Pharm
|683.80
|2.1
|323.08k
|Lupin
|831.00
|1.5
|342.49k
|Cipla
|988.85
|1.04
|277.32k
|Zydus Life
|537.40
|0.95
|411.97k
|Torrent Pharma
|1,847.00
|0.85
|33.74k
|Dr Reddys Labs
|4,738.25
|0.84
|59.76k
|Sun Pharma
|994.30
|0.77
|164.11k
|Biocon
|241.00
|0.69
|311.36k
|Alkem Lab
|3,374.05
|0.04
|5.05k
The BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) has sold 47.44 lakh equity shares or 4.5% stake Central Depository Services via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 985.98 per share, amounting to Rs 467.74 crore.
BSE held 20% stake in CDSL as of March 2023. However, ICICI Prudential Technology Fund was the buyer for some of those shares, acquiring 5.28 lakh shares in CDSL at an average price of Rs 985 per share.