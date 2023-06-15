English
    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; total market cap hits record high

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Hindalco Industries, Power Grid Corporation and ONGC are among major losers on the Nifty.

      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 09:59 AM IST

        India market capitalisation hits record high

      • 09:58 AM IST

        ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund raises shareholding in FDC to over 5%

      • 09:54 AM IST

        Elevation Capital IV FII Holdings offloads 2.04% stake in TCNS Clothing

      • 09:52 AM IST

        Bond market behaviour not encouraging for equity markets, stay cautious: Dhawal Ghanshyam Dhanani

      • 09:50 AM IST

        BSE Metal index down 0.5 percent dragged by JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Hindusthan Zinc

      • 09:45 AM IST

        Crude oil has support at $67.80–66.90: Rahul Kalantri

      • 09:40 AM IST

        Nifty Pharma index up 1 percent led by Divis Lab, Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin

      • 09:20 AM IST

        BSE offloads Rs 467.74 crore shares in Central Depository Services

      • 09:12 AM IST

        Expect gold and silver to remain volatile in today’s session: Rahul Kalantri

      • 09:05 AM IST

        Support for Nifty seen at 18553: Prashanth Tapse

      • 08:56 AM IST

        Axis Bank Large Trade | 2.2 crore shares change hands in block deal window

      • 08:52 AM IST

        Dollar rallies in Asia after Fed signals rate hikes; yen, kiwi slide

      • 08:48 AM IST

        Support for USDINR at 81.95-81.70, resistance at 82.45-82.66: Rahul Kalantri

      • 08:42 AM IST

        Oil prices tick up as markets look to key Chinese economic data

      • 08:35 AM IST

        Bain Capital to sell stake up to $267 million in Axis Bank via block deal: Sources

      • 08:31 AM IST

        Govt reduces customs duty on imports of Soya-bean iil & Sunflower oil

      • 08:25 AM IST

        Godrej Properties to acquire land for a luxury residential project in Kolkata

      • 08:14 AM IST

        Above 18,775, Nifty could rally till 17900-17950: Shrikant Chouhan

      • 08:08 AM IST

        US producer inflation subsides as energy, food prices drop

      • 07:58 AM IST

        Expect Nifty to reach levels of 18,800 in the short term: Jatin Gedia

      • 07:51 AM IST

        China central bank cuts key interest rate to boost economy

      • 07:41 AM IST

        Fed keeps rates unchanged for first time in 15 months

      • 07:36 AM IST

        Asian markets trade mostly higher with Hang Seng up 1%

      • 07:27 AM IST

        US stocks rise, dollar pares losses after Fed signals more hikes ahead

      • 07:25 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a positive flat for Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex63,242.8214.31 +0.02%
      Nifty 5018,772.0516.15 +0.09%
      Nifty Bank43,925.40-62.60 -0.14%
      Nifty 50 18,772.05 16.15 (0.09%)
      Thu, Jun 15, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Divis Labs3,573.0587.10 +2.50%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      IndusInd Bank1,301.00-22.25 -1.68%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma13108.40131.60 +1.01%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT28721.30-133.70 -0.46%


    • June 15, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

      India market capitalisation hits record high

      The market capitalization of the BSE listed companies stood at Rs 2,91,57,722.52 crore, crossing earlier record level of Rs 291.25 lakh crore hit in December 2022.

    • June 15, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST

      ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund raises shareholding in FDC to over 5%

      Schemes of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund have acquired 1.94 lakh shares FDC on June 13. As a result, the shareholding by fund house has increased to 5.09%, from 4.97% earlier.

    • June 15, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

      Elevation Capital IV FII Holdings offloads 2.04% stake in TCNS Clothing

      Elevation Capital IV FII Holdings has offloaded 2.04 percent stake in TCNS Clothing via open market transactions on June 13. After stake sale, its shareholding in the company reduced to 3.33%, from 5.37% earlier.

    • June 15, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

      Bond market behaviour not encouraging for equity markets, stay cautious: Dhawal Ghanshyam Dhanani, Fund Manager, SAMCO MF:

      Bond markets across the world are in no mood to budge, making it difficult for the Fed to soften their stance on interest rates. Though the Fed resonated a hawkish pause after 15 months of consistent rate hikes, they signaled increased tightening by the year-end.

      Currently, bond yields globally have even pipped the already elevated interest rates. If interest rates does not fall, investors may expect tectonic shifts in global markets. Therefore, one has to be watchful and precisely follow trends in global bond yields which would deliver important cues on equity investing. As of now, bond market’s behaviour does not seem to be encouraging for equity markets and hence one has to be cautious.

    • June 15, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

      BSE Metal index down 0.5 percent dragged by JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Hindusthan Zinc

      BSE Metal Top Stock Losers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      APL Apollo1,316.85-2.396.50k
      Hindalco421.50-0.8224.58k
      Hind Zinc300.90-0.520.15k
      Jindal Steel538.55-0.365.50k
      NALCO85.22-0.3545.37k
      SAIL84.49-0.2155.34k
      Coal India228.55-0.1736.87k
      Tata Steel113.65-0.09403.27k
      JSW Steel772.50-0.0321.47k
    • June 15, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

      Crude oil has support at $67.80–66.90: Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

      Crude oil prices were unable to hold on to previous session gains and plunged again amid increase in the U.S. crude oil stocks and global demand concerns. As per the U.S. EIA, crude oil inventories in the U.S. surged by 7.919 million barrels against expectations of an increase of 1.482 million barrels.

      The International Energy Agency also released its report on global oil demand outlook and highlighted concerns about global oil demand in the coming years.

      Crude oil has support at $67.80–66.90 and resistance is at $69.10–69.90 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 5,550-5,480, while resistance is at Rs5,710–5,770.

    • June 15, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
    • June 15, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

      Nifty Pharma index up 1 percent led by Divis Lab, Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin

      NIFTY PHARMA Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      Divis Labs3,577.002.61277.41k
      Aurobindo Pharm683.802.1323.08k
      Lupin831.001.5342.49k
      Cipla988.851.04277.32k
      Zydus Life537.400.95411.97k
      Torrent Pharma1,847.000.8533.74k
      Dr Reddys Labs4,738.250.8459.76k
      Sun Pharma994.300.77164.11k
      Biocon241.000.69311.36k
      Alkem Lab3,374.050.045.05k
    • June 15, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
      SENSEX Market Map
    • June 15, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
    • June 15, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

      BSE offloads Rs 467.74 crore shares in Central Depository Services

      The BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) has sold 47.44 lakh equity shares or 4.5% stake Central Depository Services via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 985.98 per share, amounting to Rs 467.74 crore.

      BSE held 20% stake in CDSL as of March 2023. However, ICICI Prudential Technology Fund was the buyer for some of those shares, acquiring 5.28 lakh shares in CDSL at an average price of Rs 985 per share.

    • June 15, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

      Spandana Sphoorty Financial clarified on the news report of talks for sale of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited to Yes Bank, is incorrect and speculative.

