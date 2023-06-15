Taking Stock: Market snaps 3-day gaining streak; Sensex down 300 points, Nifty gives up 18,700

About 1684 shares advanced, 1754 shares declined, and 133 shares unchanged on June 15

The Indian equity market snapped its three-day winning streak to end lower on June 15, with the 30-pack Sensex falling 306 points to 62,921.58 and the broad-based Nifty closing below the 18,700 mark.

The Nifty closed 72 points lower at 18,683.90. About 1,533 shares advanced, 1,754 declined and 116 were unchanged.

Globally, markets were spooked after the US Federal Reserve hinted at two more rate hikes despite hitting the pause button in the June meeting. “Nearly all committee participants view it as likely that some further rate increases will be appropriate this year,” Fed chairman Jerome Powell said in a press conference after the rate decision.

Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers on the Nifty, while Apollo Hospitals, Divis Laboratories, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla and BPCL gained the most.

Among sectors, the banking index was down 1 percent, the realty index fell nearly 1 percent, the Information Technology index shed 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, the pharma index rose 1.4 percent and the FMCG index added 0.5 percent.

A short build-up was seen in RBL Bank, Hero MotoCorp, MCX and Bank of Baroda. Long build-up was seen in L&T Finance Holdings, Apollo Hospitals, Zydus Lifesciences and Indigo.

Outlook for June 16

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

The domestic market is responding to the Fed's hawkish commentary, which suggests the possibility of two more rate hikes in the future this year.

Due to concerns about inflation persisting above their target range, Fed officials have increased their rate projections by 47.5 basis points for the end of 2023 to 5.6 percent. Despite weakness in the benchmark index, there is buying interest observed with the Nifty Midcap index trading at an all-time high.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

Nifty swung between gains and losses and snapped three sessions of advance to end lower. Volumes on the NSE were much above recent average. Broad market indices ended marginally in the positive although the advance decline ratio ended in the negative at 0.78:1.

Traders are now ready for what is expected to be the eighth straight rate hike from the European Central Bank (ECB) later. Investors expect more policy stimulus from China to support its struggling economy after a string of disappointing Chinese data.

Nifty formed a bearish Engulfing pattern on June 15. This could be the first sign of caution after a long upmove. 18,555 could be the next support while 18,778-18,794 band could offer resistance.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​