Sep 30, 2020 07:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat to positive start for the Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India.

highlights

  • September 30, 2020 07:41 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended mostly lower:

  • September 30, 2020 07:37 AM IST

    Wall St closes lower:

    Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday, snapping a three-day winning streak as investors took money off the table hours before the first U.S. presidential debate.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 131.4 points, or 0.48%, to 27,452.66, the S&P 500 lost 16.13 points, or 0.48%, to 3,335.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.28 points, or 0.29%, to 11,085.25.

  • September 30, 2020 07:32 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade firm:

  • September 30, 2020 07:29 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 29 points or 0.26 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,272.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • September 30, 2020 07:28 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

