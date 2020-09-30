Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat to positive start for the Indian indices

Live now
Sep 30, 2020 07:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Wall St closes lower:
SGX Nifty:
Indian ADRs ended mostly lower:
Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday, snapping a three-day winning streak as investors took money off the table hours before the first U.S. presidential debate.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 131.4 points, or 0.48%, to 27,452.66, the S&P 500 lost 16.13 points, or 0.48%, to 3,335.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.28 points, or 0.29%, to 11,085.25.
Asian Markets trade firm:
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 29 points or 0.26 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,272.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.