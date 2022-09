September 27, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

Markets are likely to take a breather from the recent corrections and start Tuesday's session on a higher note, tracking recovery in SGX Nifty and select Asian indices even as US markets in overnight trades continued the declining trend. However, markets may continue to wobble intra-day amidst escalating risks of a global recession driven largely by aggressive monetary tightening around the world to suppress elevated inflation.

Also, the recession warning in the US is getting louder with the fact that the 10-year US bond yield is trading at 11-year high and 2-year bond yield at 15-year high.