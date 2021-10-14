Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

October 14, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST

Mindtree Q2 results

Midcap IT services company Mindtree on October 13 reported healthy earnings growth in the July-September period, as consolidated profit grew by 16.2 percent and revenue 12.8 percent from the previous quarter.

Profit during the quarter came in at Rs 398.9 crore compared to Rs 343.4 crore in the June quarter and revenue rose to Rs 2,586.2 crore from Rs 2,291.7 crore in the same period.

The revenue in dollar terms showed a 12.8 percent sequential growth at $350.1 million for Q2FY22 and the same in constant currency grew at 13.4 percent.

The Bengaluru-based IT services company has approved an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share.