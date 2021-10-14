MARKET NEWS

English
October 14, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,261 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:35 IST. Asian market are trading mixed, following mixed trend in the US markets.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,737.050.00 +0.00%
    Nifty 5018,161.750.00 +0.00%
    Nifty Bank38,635.750.00 +0.00%
    Nifty 50 18,161.75 0.00 (0.00%)
    Thu, Oct 14, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Auto11870.00393.90 +3.43%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma14679.4050.20 +0.34%


  • October 14, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST

    Mindtree Q2 results

    Midcap IT services company Mindtree on October 13 reported healthy earnings growth in the July-September period, as consolidated profit grew by 16.2 percent and revenue 12.8 percent from the previous quarter.

    Profit during the quarter came in at Rs 398.9 crore compared to Rs 343.4 crore in the June quarter and revenue rose to Rs 2,586.2 crore from Rs 2,291.7 crore in the same period. 

    The revenue in dollar terms showed a 12.8 percent sequential growth at $350.1 million for Q2FY22 and the same in constant currency grew at 13.4 percent.

    The Bengaluru-based IT services company has approved an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share.

  • October 14, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Investors Meeting Schedule:
  • October 14, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 937.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 431.72 crore in the Indian equity market on October 13, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • October 14, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST

    Wipro Q2 Result

    Wipro on October 13 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,930.7 crore for the quarter ended September 2021, thus registering a decline of 9.6 percent due to contraction in margins after wage hike and amortisation charge on Capco acquisition. However, the profit grew by 18.9 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

    Gross revenue increased 7.8 percent sequentially to Rs 19,760.7 crore during the period, and 30.1 percent year-on-year (YoY).

    IT services operating margin for the September 2021 quarter was at 17.8 percent, a decline of 104 bps as compared to the previous quarter, and fell 140 bps YoY.

  • October 14, 2021 / 08:25 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    Market continues to remain in upward trajectory as macroeconomic trends keep improving month-on-month. The inflation data was also in line with RBI’s expectations. Therefore, we expect only a gradual normalization in the monetary policy, with the first reverse repo rate hike in either Feb’22 or Apr’22. 

    Market would react to the good results reported by all three major IT biggies ie Wipro, Infosys and Mindtree. HCL Tech and Cyient is also likely to report results today; thus IT sector is likely to be the key focus sector. 

    PSUs are also back in limelight as privatization of Air India is a watershed event given that this has been the 1st privatization after 19 years. GoI has a clear and well-stated intent for other big-ticket size divestments of PSUs in various sectors due to which they would be the biggest beneficiaries. With opening up of the economy, we feel PSUs are well placed and offer lot of value comfort as well.

  • October 14, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST

    Infosys Q2 Results

    Infosys has reported consolidated profit at Rs 5,421 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 quarter.

    The net profit marks an increase of 11.9 percent year-on-year and 4.4 percent compared to Rs 5,195 crore in June quarter.

    Its consolidated revenue, increased to Rs 29,602 crore in the quarter ended September 2021, compared with Rs 27,896 crore in previous quarter, a sequential growth of 6.1% and a growth of 20.5% compared corresponding period last year when the company had reported revenue of Rs. 24,570 crore. Click to Read More

  • October 14, 2021 / 08:05 AM IST

    Gold Updates:

    Gold prices hovered near a one-month peak on Thursday as the dollar and longer-dated Treasury yields retreated from recent highs following hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

  • October 14, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Oil prices rose on Thursday, reversing previous losses, on expectations that high natural gas prices as winter approaches may drive a switch to oil to meet heating demand needs.

    Brent crude futures gained 28 cents, or 0.3%, to USD 83.46 a barrel at 0107 GMT after falling 0.3% on Wednesday.

    US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 22 cents, or 0.3%, to USD 80.66 a barrel, after dropping 0.3% the previous day.

  • October 14, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST

    Wall Street ends mixed:

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher on Wednesday, led by gains in shares of big growth names like Amazon.com and Microsoft, but JPMorgan shares fell along with other bank shares and weighed on the market.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.53 points to 34,377.81, the S&P 500 gained 13.15 points, or 0.30%, to 4,363.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 105.71 points, or 0.73%, to 14,571.64.

  • October 14, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade mixed:
  • October 14, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 83.50 points or 0.46 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,263.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.

