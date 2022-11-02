Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower, Nifty around 18,100; metals gain, Karnataka Bank surges 17%

November 02, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Tech Mahindra clocks 13% QoQ growth in Q2 profit at Rs 1,299 crore

Tech Mahindra recorded a 13% sequential increase in consolidated profit at Rs 1,299 crore for the quarter ended September FY23. Consolidated revenue increased by 3.3% QoQ to Rs 13,129 crore for the quarter. Revenue in dollar terms grew by 0.3% QoQ to $1,638 million and it clocked 2.9% growth in revenue in constant currency terms. The company has declared special dividend of Rs 18 per share.

Tech Mahindra was quoting at Rs 1,090.15, up Rs 18.50, or 1.73 percent on the BSE.