English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    November 02, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower, Nifty around 18,100; metals gain, Karnataka Bank surges 17%

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, Metal index up 1 percent, while selling seen in the auto, Information Technology stocks.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex61,114.68-6.67 -0.01%
      Nifty 5018,147.001.60 +0.01%
      Nifty Bank41,408.45118.90 +0.29%
      Nifty 50 18,147.00 1.60 (0.01%)
      Wed, Nov 02, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Hindalco424.309.90 +2.39%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Bharti Airtel818.70-16.85 -2.02%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6095.2558.30 +0.97%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto13360.00-56.90 -0.42%


    • November 02, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

      Tech Mahindra clocks 13% QoQ growth in Q2 profit at Rs 1,299 crore

      Tech Mahindra recorded a 13% sequential increase in consolidated profit at Rs 1,299 crore for the quarter ended September FY23. Consolidated revenue increased by 3.3% QoQ to Rs 13,129 crore for the quarter. Revenue in dollar terms grew by 0.3% QoQ to $1,638 million and it clocked 2.9% growth in revenue in constant currency terms. The company has declared special dividend of Rs 18 per share.

      Tech Mahindra was quoting at Rs 1,090.15, up Rs 18.50, or 1.73 percent on the BSE.

    • November 02, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

      Union Cabinet to take up a proposal on nutrient based subsidy rate for P&K fertilisers, quoting Sources, reported CNBC-TV18.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • November 02, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

      Results on November 2: 

      M&M Financial Services, Adani Transmission, Dalmia Bharat, EIH, GATI, Gravita India, JK Paper, Kajaria Ceramics, KSB, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, MTAR Technologies, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Redington, SIS, and Triveni Turbine

    • November 02, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

      Buzzing:

      Shares of the country's second largest housing finance player, LIC Housing, slumped sharply lower on Wednesday, clocking its worst fall in more than two years. Market participants seem to be disappointed with the 23 percent on-year growth in net profit at Rs 305 crore, sinking the stock down for a fourth day on heavy volumes.

      The subsidiary of the country's largest insurer LIC said its net interest income for the quarter declined marginally (80 basis points) to Rs 1,163 crore from Rs 1,173 crore, but the management did not give any reason for the same.

      Buzzing : Shares of the country's second largest housing finance player, LIC Housing, slumped sharply lower on Wednesday, clocking its worst fall in more than two years. Market participants seem to be disappointed with the 23 percent on-year growth in net profit at Rs 305 crore, sinking the stock down for a fourth day on heavy volumes. The subsidiary of the country's largest insurer LIC said its net interest income for the quarter declined marginally (80 basis points) to Rs 1,163 crore from Rs 1,173 crore, but the management did not give any reason for the same.
    • November 02, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • November 02, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

      Nifty Auto Index slipped 0.6 percent dragged by the Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto

      Nifty Auto Index slipped 0.6 percent dragged by the Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto
    • November 02, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

      Chambal Fertilisers Q2 profit tanks 46% YoY to Rs 274 crore

      Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has reported a 46% year-on-year fall in consolidated profit at Rs 274 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, impacted by weak operating performance as input cost and other expenses were significantly higher YoY. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 92% YoY to Rs 8,587 crore for the quarter.

      Chambal Fertilisers Q2 profit tanks 46% YoY to Rs 274 crore Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals has reported a 46% year-on-year fall in consolidated profit at Rs 274 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, impacted by weak operating performance as input cost and other expenses were significantly higher YoY. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 92% YoY to Rs 8,587 crore for the quarter.
    • November 02, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
    • November 02, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

      BSE metal index added 1 percent supported by the Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel, NALCO

      BSE metal index added 1 percent supported by the Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel, NALCO
    • November 02, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

      Karnataka Bank Q2 profit jumps 228% YoY to Rs 412 crore

      Karnataka Bank recorded a massive 228% year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 412 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 as there was write-back of provisions and contingencies of Rs 14 crore in Q2FY23. Net interest income grew by 26% YoY to Rs 803 crore for the quarter.

      Karnataka Bank Q2 profit jumps 228% YoY to Rs 412 crore Karnataka Bank recorded a massive 228% year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 412 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 as there was write-back of provisions and contingencies of Rs 14 crore in Q2FY23. Net interest income grew by 26% YoY to Rs 803 crore for the quarter.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • November 02, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

      Hero MotoCorp sells 4.54 lakh motorcycles & scooters in October 2022, down 17% YoY

      Hero MotoCorp has sold 4.54 lakh motorcycles & scooters in October 2022, a 17% decline compared to 5.47 lakh units sold in year-ago month. In current financial year, it sold 32.72 lakh units, higher by 8.7% compared to 30.11 lakh units sold in same period last year.

      Hero MotoCorp sells 4.54 lakh motorcycles & scooters in October 2022, down 17% YoY Hero MotoCorp has sold 4.54 lakh motorcycles & scooters in October 2022, a 17% decline compared to 5.47 lakh units sold in year-ago month. In current financial year, it sold 32.72 lakh units, higher by 8.7% compared to 30.11 lakh units sold in same period last year.
    • November 02, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes