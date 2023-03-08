Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a negative start for the Indian indices; Asia, US markets fall

Fed's Jerome Powell sets the table for higher and possibly faster rate hikes
Dollar jumps as Powell flags higher terminal rate
Oil stabilises as surprise US crude draw offsets rate hike jitters
Zydus Lifesciences receives final approval from the USFDA for Lenalidomide Capsules
Asian markets are trading lower with Hang Seng down 2%, Kospi down 1%
Wall Street falls more than 1% as Jerome Powell flags sharper rate hikes
SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|60,224.46
|415.49
|+0.69%
|Nifty 50
|17,711.45
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|41,350.40
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Adani Enterpris
|1,982.90
|103.40
|+5.50%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Britannia
|4,319.85
|-92.10
|-2.09%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Energy
|22698.50
|429.70
|+1.93%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|3961.20
|-8.95
|-0.23%
The dollar hit a three-month month high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is likely to raise rates more than previously expected and warned that the process of getting inflation back to 2% has "a long way to go."
The dollar index rose as high as 105.65, up 1.3% on the day and the highest since Dec. 6. The euro dropped 1.28% to $1.0548.
The greenback reached 137.17 Japanese yen , up around 0.9% on the day and the highest since Dec. 20.
Sterling slipped 1.68% to $1.1824, after hitting $1.1822, the lowest since Nov. 21.
The Aussie dollar dropped 2.24% to $0.6582, the lowest since Nov. 11.
Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Wednesday as industry data showed a draw in U.S. crude oil inventories, after the market tumbled in the previous session on fears more aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes would hit demand.
Brent crude futures for April gained 8 cents to $83.37 per barrel by 0120 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 4 cents to $77.54 a barrel.
Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Lenalidomide Capsules, 2.5 mg and 20 mg.
Lenalidomide Capsules are used to treat various types of cancers. It works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells. It is also used to treat anemia in patients with certain blood/bone marrow disorders (myelodysplastic syndromes-MDS).
U.S. stock indexes closed sharply lower on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates more than previously expected as it seeks to rein in stubbornly high inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 574.98 points, or 1.72%, to 32,856.46; the S&P 500 lost 62.05 points, or 1.53%, at 3,986.37; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 145.40 points, or 1.25%, to 11,530.33.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 117 points or 0.66 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,736 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.
The Indian equity market ended higher on March 6 and also extended the winning streak for the second straight session. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 415.49 points or 0.69 percent to 60,224.46, while the Nifty settled 117.20 points or 0.67 percent higher at 17,711.50.
After a gap-up start, the market extended gains as the day progressed amid across-the-board buying as well as in Adani group stocks. However, in the second half, selling in metal, realty and PSU banks erased some of the intraday gains.
The market was shut on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, on account of Holi.
Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, ONGC, NTPC and Power Grid Corporation were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Britannia Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries and IndusInd Bank.
Except metal, realty and PSU Bank, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with power and oil & gas gaining 2 percent each.
The BSE midcap index rose 0.7 percent while the smallcap index added nearly a percent.