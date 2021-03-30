English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
March 30, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India. Asian indices were trading firm tracking mixed US markets.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 30, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST

    Wall Street ends mixed:

    The S&P 500 ended just slightly in the red on Monday, with bank shares falling amid warnings of potential losses from a hedge fund’s default on margin calls, while optimism over the economy limited the day’s declines.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.49 points, or 0.3%, to 33,171.37, the S&P 500 lost 3.45 points, or 0.09%, to 3,971.09 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 79.08 points, or 0.6%, to 13,059.65.

  • March 30, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST

    Asian Markets

    Asian shares were set to open higher on Tuesday as investors shook off earlier worries about a hedge fund default that roiled global banking stocks overnight, while rekindled concerns about inflation pushed bond yields higher.

  • March 30, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading at 14,770, lower by 23 points from its March 26 closing of 14,793, while it is up 29 points from its March 29 closing of 14,741 at 7:30 IST.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 30, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

    Market on Friday:

    After two days of selloff, Indian markets started the April series on a positive note on March 26, with the Sensex gaining 568.38 points, or 1.17 percent, to close at 49,008.50 and the Nifty ending 182.40 points, or 1.27 percent, higher at 14,507.30 on March 26.

    All the sectoral indices ended in the green, with the Nifty metal index rising 3.6 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained over a percent each.

    Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Hindalco Industries and Tata Motors were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while the losers included UPL, Eicher Motors, Power Grid Corp, IndusInd Bank and ITC.

  • March 30, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day
  • March 30, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.