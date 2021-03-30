Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

March 30, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

Market on Friday:

After two days of selloff, Indian markets started the April series on a positive note on March 26, with the Sensex gaining 568.38 points, or 1.17 percent, to close at 49,008.50 and the Nifty ending 182.40 points, or 1.27 percent, higher at 14,507.30 on March 26.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green, with the Nifty metal index rising 3.6 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained over a percent each.

Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Hindalco Industries and Tata Motors were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while the losers included UPL, Eicher Motors, Power Grid Corp, IndusInd Bank and ITC.