Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 17,400; ONGC, Hero Moto, IDBI Bank in focus

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
BSE Auto index added 1 percent led by the Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor
Nifty Metal index slips 1 percent dragged by the Hindalco, NALCO, Tata Steel
USDINR to trade in a range between 75.80 to 76.20: Heena Naik
Indices open higher with Nifty above 17400
Asia shares join global rally after Ukraine-Russia talks
Here are the list of stocks that are in news today
Indian markets are likely to open gap up: ICICI Direct
Gold gains as dollar, yields weaken; progress in Russia-Ukraine talks weighs
GST Council may hold merging tax slabs till crude oil prices cool
Support for Nifty at 17000 mark: Prashanth Tapse
IDBI Bank to sell 20 crore shares in Ageas Federal Life, 11.10% stake in NSDL
ICRA cuts India's FY23 GDP growth estimate sharply to 7.2% on Ukraine conflict impact
Inversion of key US yield curve slice is a recession alarm
Hariom Pipe Industries IPO opens today for subscription
Tata Consumer to demerge Tata Coffee's plantation operation into arm
Ruchi Soya board meeting to fix FPO issue price postponed to March 31
Government to sell off 1.5% stake in ONGC to raise Rs 3,000 crore
Russia being demilitarized: Ukraine ambassador
Oil rises on supply tightness despite "constructive" Ukraine-Russia talks
Hero MotoCorp to revise prices of its motorcycles & scooters
Russia to scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city
Asian Markets are trading mostly higher with Hang Seng up 1%; Nikkei down 1%
Hero MotoCorp clarifies on media news regarding I-T raid
Wall Street rallies on hopes Russia, Ukraine can resolve conflict
SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 5.60
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|58,391.70
|448.05
|+0.77%
|Nifty 50
|17,448.05
|122.75
|+0.71%
|Nifty Bank
|36,191.10
|343.70
|+0.96%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|TATA Cons. Prod
|777.70
|34.50
|+4.64%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|ONGC
|164.30
|-6.70
|-3.92%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Auto
|10565.00
|148.70
|+1.43%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|6447.50
|-124.35
|-1.89%
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
Nifty is all set for a breakout above 17500. There is hope that the ongoing peace talks brokered by Turkey may lead to the end of the war. But these are early days.
The breakout above 17500, Nifty is likely to be led by the financials. The prospects for financials - leading banks, leading housing finance companies, the Fintech leader and select NBFCs - appear bright for FY23 and their valuations are fair. Pharma, housing related segments and telecom majors can lend support to the rally.
But the upside to the rally is likely to be capped by profit taking and concerns arising from the hawkish Fed.
Heena Naik- Research Analyst - Currency, Angel One:
On 29-3-2022, USDINR made a gap down opening at 75.97 levels from its previous day’s closing of 76.15 levels. It thereafter traded in a strict range between 75.90 to 76.15 levels with a bias towards upside on the back of suspected dollar buying from importers and banks.
In the upcoming session, there is a possibility that USDINR may turn south towards 75.80 levels on account of year-end dollar selling by IT companies.
Also, the news of Russia holding peace talks in Turkey with regards to the Russia- Ukraine conflict is likely to keep the sentiments in green. USDINR to trade in a range between 75.80 to 76.20 levels with a bias towards the downside.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on March 30 with Nifty above 17400 on the back of positive global cues amid progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 343.12 points or 0.59% at 58286.77, and the Nifty was up 90 points or 0.52% at 17415.30. About 1593 shares have advanced, 417 shares declined, and 77 shares are unchanged.
Tata Consumer Products, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and Cipla were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Tech Mahindra.
Asia shares join global rally after Ukraine-Russia talks
Asia shares joined a global rally on Wednesday as hopes rose for a negotiated end to the Ukraine conflict, while bond markets signaled concern overnight that aggressive rate hikes could damage the U.S. economy after 10-year yields briefly dipped below two year rates.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1%, and touched its highest level since March 4, with most Asian stock markets in positive territory.
Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend however, falling 1%, as observers pointed to profit taking heading into the end of the fiscal year. The benchmark hit a two-month closing high on Tuesday.
Buzzing Stocks:
ONGC: Government of India proposed to sell more than 9.43 crore equity shares (0.75 percent of total paid up equity) through offer for sale on March 30 and March 31. The government also has an option to sell another lot of more than 9.43 crore equity shares via OFS, collectively representing 1.5 percent stake. The floor price for the offer has been fixed at Rs 159 per share.
Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler maker will increase ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from April 5, 2022, to partially offset the impact of increasing commodity prices. The price increase will be up to Rs 2,000 and the exact quantum of increase will be subject to specific model and the market.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with wholly owned subsidiary of JK Cement - Jaykaycem (Central). The MoU is for development of approximately 50 km new railway line between Devendra Nagar and Puraina in West Central Railway in Madhya Pradesh through SPV mode.
IDBI Bank: The board has granted in-principle approval for divestment of bank's stake upto 11.10% in National Securities Depository (NSDL) through market driven process, and also approved to sell bank's entire stake in Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company to Ageas Insurance International NV (Ageas) pursuant to exercise of Call option by Ageas.
Strides Pharma Science: R Ananthanarayanan has resigned as Managing Director & CEO of the company, to pursue his personal interests outside the organization. Arun Kumar, the founder and chairperson (Non-Executive Director) of the company, has been appointed as the Executive Chairperson & Managing Director.
Jindal Stainless: The board has approved re-appointment of Ratan Jindal as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company for a period of five years.
Exide Industries: The board has approved merger of subsidiary Chloride Power Systems & Solutions with the parent company Exide Industries.
InterGlobe Aviation: Jiten Chopra has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company. The board has approved the appointment of Gaurav Negi as Chief Financial Officer of the company.
Ruchi Soya Industries: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is rescheduled on March 31 for determining the issue price and the anchor investor issue price of follow-on public offer. Earlier it was scheduled on March 29.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed a License Agreement for 132 room hotel project at Rishikesh in Uttarakhand under the company's brand Aurika Hotels & Resorts - Luxury. The hotel is expected to be operational by March, 2025. Carnation Hotels, a subsidiary and the hotel management arm of the company will be operating and marketing this hotel.
State Bank of India: The board has given approval for buying 13.82% stake in SBI Global Factors, from existing shareholders SIDBI, Bank of Maharashtra and Union Bank of India.
Tata Consumer Products: The company announced reorganization of India and overseas business to simplify, align and synergize its business. It will buy 10.15% stake in Tata Consumer Products UK Group (TCP UK) for Rs 570.8 crore, from Tata Enterprises (Overseas) AG, Zug, Switzerland, a minority shareholder of TCP UK.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open gap up tracking strong global cues with encouraging progress in ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Domestic markets ended higher on the back of gains across BFSI and IT stocks amid a breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine conflict and slide in crude oil prices. US markets ended higher tracking gains in technology stocks amid positive development in Russian-Ukrainian war.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session with Nifty around 17400.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 284.61 points or 0.49% at 58228.26, and the Nifty was up 67.30 points or 0.39% at 17392.60.
Gold Price Updates:
Gold prices rose on Wednesday, supported by a dip in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, though signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks dented the metal's appeal as a safe haven and kept gains in check.
Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,923.95 per ounce by 0210 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% at $1,927.70.