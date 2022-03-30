Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 17,400; ONGC, Hero Moto, IDBI Bank in focus

March 30, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Buzzing Stocks:

ONGC: Government of India proposed to sell more than 9.43 crore equity shares (0.75 percent of total paid up equity) through offer for sale on March 30 and March 31. The government also has an option to sell another lot of more than 9.43 crore equity shares via OFS, collectively representing 1.5 percent stake. The floor price for the offer has been fixed at Rs 159 per share.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler maker will increase ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from April 5, 2022, to partially offset the impact of increasing commodity prices. The price increase will be up to Rs 2,000 and the exact quantum of increase will be subject to specific model and the market.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with wholly owned subsidiary of JK Cement - Jaykaycem (Central). The MoU is for development of approximately 50 km new railway line between Devendra Nagar and Puraina in West Central Railway in Madhya Pradesh through SPV mode.

IDBI Bank: The board has granted in-principle approval for divestment of bank's stake upto 11.10% in National Securities Depository (NSDL) through market driven process, and also approved to sell bank's entire stake in Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company to Ageas Insurance International NV (Ageas) pursuant to exercise of Call option by Ageas.

Strides Pharma Science: R Ananthanarayanan has resigned as Managing Director & CEO of the company, to pursue his personal interests outside the organization. Arun Kumar, the founder and chairperson (Non-Executive Director) of the company, has been appointed as the Executive Chairperson & Managing Director.

Jindal Stainless: The board has approved re-appointment of Ratan Jindal as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company for a period of five years.

Exide Industries: The board has approved merger of subsidiary Chloride Power Systems & Solutions with the parent company Exide Industries.

InterGlobe Aviation: Jiten Chopra has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company. The board has approved the appointment of Gaurav Negi as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Ruchi Soya Industries: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is rescheduled on March 31 for determining the issue price and the anchor investor issue price of follow-on public offer. Earlier it was scheduled on March 29.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed a License Agreement for 132 room hotel project at Rishikesh in Uttarakhand under the company's brand Aurika Hotels & Resorts - Luxury. The hotel is expected to be operational by March, 2025. Carnation Hotels, a subsidiary and the hotel management arm of the company will be operating and marketing this hotel.

State Bank of India: The board has given approval for buying 13.82% stake in SBI Global Factors, from existing shareholders SIDBI, Bank of Maharashtra and Union Bank of India.

Tata Consumer Products: The company announced reorganization of India and overseas business to simplify, align and synergize its business. It will buy 10.15% stake in Tata Consumer Products UK Group (TCP UK) for Rs 570.8 crore, from Tata Enterprises (Overseas) AG, Zug, Switzerland, a minority shareholder of TCP UK.