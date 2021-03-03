Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 15,200, Sensex jumps 1,147 pts led by metal, financials

March 03, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST

Market Close: Indian indices rallied further on March 3 with Sensex closing above 51,000 mainly supported by the metal and financial names.

At close, the Sensex was up 1,147.76 points or 2.28% at 51,444.65, and the Nifty was up 326.50 points or 2.19% at 15,245.60. About 1800 shares have advanced, 1142 shares declined, and 175 shares are unchanged.

Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and UPL were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, M&M and BPCL.

Except auto, other sectoral indices ended in the green with Nifty metal and PSU Bank indices added 3 percent, while Nifty Bank index rose 2.7 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped over 1 percent each.