March 03, 2021 / 04:02 PM IST

Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 15,200, Sensex jumps 1,147 pts led by metal, financials

Except auto, other sectoral indices ended in the green with Nifty metal and PSU Bank indices added 3 percent, while Nifty Bank index rose 2.7 percent.

  • March 03, 2021 / 04:01 PM IST

    Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities:

    One more positive session and index closed a day with supreme gains of more than two percent at 15,240 zone and formed a bullish candle for the third consecutive day. Bullish harami candle pattern showed a fantastic impact so far, going forward 15,150 will act as strong support followed by 15,100 zone and if managed to hold above-said levels, we may see current move to extend further towards 15,300-15,400 zone in near term.

  • March 03, 2021 / 03:57 PM IST

    Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

    Markets across the globe were filled with optimism as the focus shifted from concerns over high valuation to a stronger economic recovery and earnings growth. The Indian market was on a rising streak echoing the global sentiment. The Nifty Bank which had a rough week so far took a breather and led the rally while consolidation was seen on auto stocks.

  • March 03, 2021 / 03:47 PM IST

    Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities:

    Rupee traded strong again on the back of aggressive fund inflows in Indian markets with Vaccination roll-outs for 45 and above people giving confidence to investors in Indian markets to emerge strongly out of Pandemic. With US Bond yields witnessing ease move, after Fridays, extreme movement currencies globally have now come back to zones of last Thursday. Going ahead 72.75-73.25 range can be witnessed.

  • March 03, 2021 / 03:45 PM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:

    The Nifty has been consistent in its upside momentum. It sustained well above the 14,950 level and we have zoomed thereafter. It should achieve 15,300 as its first target and thereafter 15,500. A good support lies at 14,600-14,700 and therefore any dip or intra day correction can be utilized to enter the index for higher targets.

  • March 03, 2021 / 03:44 PM IST

    S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities:

    A stellar rally across BFSI & Metals powered Indices higher today by 2.3% with the market breadth improving dramatically in afternoon trade. Investors cherry-picked into AMC's, HFC's and the day also witnessed keen interest in sugar stocks which recorded handsome gains.

  • March 03, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST

    Market Close: Indian indices rallied further on March 3 with Sensex closing above 51,000 mainly supported by the metal and financial names.

    At close, the Sensex was up 1,147.76 points or 2.28% at 51,444.65, and the Nifty was up 326.50 points or 2.19% at 15,245.60. About 1800 shares have advanced, 1142 shares declined, and 175 shares are unchanged.

    Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and UPL were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, M&M and BPCL.

    Except auto, other sectoral indices ended in the green with Nifty metal and PSU Bank indices added 3 percent, while Nifty Bank index rose 2.7 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped over 1 percent each.

  • March 03, 2021 / 03:23 PM IST

    Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research:

    The market witnessed to extend the gain further after the decisive breakout of Nifty 50 Index level of 14,850. The market is likely to hold the momentum and reach the level of 15,280-15,300. 14,970-15,000 level is expected to act as a support zone from the short-term perspective. The momentum is observed indicators like RSI, MACD to stay positive and the upside movement is likely to continue.

  • March 03, 2021 / 03:17 PM IST

    REC to consider second interim dividend:

    A meeting of the board of directors of REC will be held on March 10, 2021 to consider proposals for declaration of second interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21 and market borrowing programme of the company for the financial year 2021-22. 

    REC was quoting at Rs 146.65, up Rs 6.65, or 4.75 percent on the BSE.

  • March 03, 2021 / 03:12 PM IST

    Dollar Updates:

    The U.S. dollar fell on Wednesday as investor sentiment improved and government bond yields extended their retreat, while commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars rose.

  • March 03, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST

    European markets trade higher:

  • March 03, 2021 / 02:41 PM IST

    Market Updates: Benchmark indices extended the gains and trading near the day's high level.

    At 14:38 IST, the Sensex was up 929.16 points or 1.85% at 51,226.05, and the Nifty was up 264.10 points or 1.77% at 15,183.20. About 1724 shares have advanced, 1009 shares declined, and 136 shares are unchanged.

