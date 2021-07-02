MARKET NEWS

July 02, 2021 / 03:58 PM IST

Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 15,700, Sensex gains 166 pts; metals drag

Among sectors, metal and power indices shed 1 percent each, while buying was seen in the infra, pharma and banking names. BSE midcap ended flat, while smallcap index added 1 percent.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,484.67166.07 +0.32%
    Nifty 5015,722.2042.20 +0.27%
    Nifty Bank34,809.90125.90 +0.36%
    Nifty 50 15,722.20 42.20 (0.27%)
    Fri, Jul 02, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Gland3,462.6095.45 +2.83%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Tata Steel1,136.00-27.55 -2.37%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma14529.7087.25 +0.60%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5130.05-77.35 -1.49%


  • July 02, 2021 / 03:58 PM IST

    Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services:

    The USDINR spot has continued the uptrend this week, and we likely need a catalyst to fuel another extension higher. After the big beat on US ADP employment the focus is on nonfarm payrolls data, as a strong candidate with enough impetus to accelerate US Dollar buying pressure. In USDINR spot the next week’s trading range will continue to be 74-75.25 with sideways bias.

  • July 02, 2021 / 03:57 PM IST

    Rupee Close:

    Indian rupee slipped to over 2 months low and ended lower by 19 paise at 74.74 per dollar, amid buying saw in the domestic equity market.

    It opened 16 paise lower at 74.71 per dollar versus Thursday's close of 74.55 and traded in the range of 74.66-74.87.

  • July 02, 2021 / 03:44 PM IST

    Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities:

    Rupee witnessed weak trend as OPEC+ delayed production info, which indicates at no increase in production which can make Crude expensive going ahead. The range for rupee can be 74.60 - 75.10 in coming sessions ahead.

  • July 02, 2021 / 03:37 PM IST

    Market Close: Benchmark indices snapped the four day losing streak and ended higher in the volatile session.

    At close, the Sensex was up 166.07 points or 0.32% at 52484.67, and the Nifty was up 42.20 points or 0.27% at 15722.20. About 1874 shares have advanced, 1279 shares declined, and 120 shares are unchanged.

    Among sectors, metal and power indices shed 1 percent each, while buying seen in the infra, pharma and banking names. BSE midcap ended flat, while smallcap index added 1 percent.

    Gland Pharma, Divis Labs, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Coal India were among the top gainers on the Nifty. Top lower were Tata Steel, Britannia Industries, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp and Hindalco.

  • July 02, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST

    Zee Learn CFO Rakesh Agarwal resigns

    The company has informed that Mr. Rakesh Agarwal has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from the closing hours of July 1, 2021 due to personal reasons and other preoccupations. 

    Zee Learn was quoting at Rs 16.65, up Rs 1.55, or 10.26 percent on the BSE.

  • July 02, 2021 / 03:20 PM IST

    Abhishek Bansal, Founder Chairman, Abans Group
     
    Gold is marginally up from the previous day’s closing but still sharply lower from a recent high of $1919.20 registered on June 1st. 
    Thursday’s weaker than expected US ISM manufacturing data was supportive for gold prices however strength in the US dollar index is likely to keep gold prices under pressure. US Dollar index is currently trading near 92.64 which is sharply higher from the recent low of 89.53 registered on May 25th.

    Gold prices are likely to face stiff resistance near 20 days EMA at $1807 and 50 days EMA at $1818. Meanwhile, immediate support levels could be seen around $1767 and $1757.

  • July 02, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST

    Bharti Airtel launches 'Airtel Black':

    Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of its latest innovation Airtel Black – India’s first all-in-one solution for homes.

    Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 524.90, up Rs 2.05, or 0.39 percent on the BSE.

  • July 02, 2021 / 03:05 PM IST

    Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank:
     
    The high frequency data and relatively decent May tax collections have been suggesting limited adverse impact on economic activity and that the slowdown had troughed around late May. However, the weak PMI manufacturing data in June provides mixed signals suggesting persistence of fragile sentiments. While supply side constraints begin to ease, sentiments may remain tepid amidst uncertainty on demand in the near term.

  • July 02, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST

    Market at 3 PM

    Benchmark indices were trading with marginal gains amid volatility.

    The Sensex was up 115.59 points or 0.22% at 52434.19, and the Nifty was up 28.10 points or 0.18% at 15708.10. About 1765 shares have advanced, 1199 shares declined, and 91 shares are unchanged.

    Gland Pharma, Divis Labs, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports and Reliance Industries were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Tata Steel, Britannia, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp and Hindalco.

  • July 02, 2021 / 02:54 PM IST

    CEP for Ranitidine Hydrochloride drug substance restored by EU regulator: Solara Active Pharma

    Solara Active Pharma Sciences is pleased to announce that the CEP for Ranitidine Hydrochloride drug substance (CEP 2001-228) has been restored by EDQM. A revised CEP has been granted as of 01st July 2021. Ranitidine Hydrochloride was an important product for Solara and was manufactured at its Cuddalore site.

    Solara Active Pharma Sciences was quoting at Rs 1,735.75, up Rs 66.15, or 3.96 percent.

