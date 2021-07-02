Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 15,700, Sensex gains 166 pts; metals drag

July 02, 2021 / 03:37 PM IST

Market Close: Benchmark indices snapped the four day losing streak and ended higher in the volatile session.

At close, the Sensex was up 166.07 points or 0.32% at 52484.67, and the Nifty was up 42.20 points or 0.27% at 15722.20. About 1874 shares have advanced, 1279 shares declined, and 120 shares are unchanged.

Among sectors, metal and power indices shed 1 percent each, while buying seen in the infra, pharma and banking names. BSE midcap ended flat, while smallcap index added 1 percent.

Gland Pharma, Divis Labs, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Coal India were among the top gainers on the Nifty. Top lower were Tata Steel, Britannia Industries, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp and Hindalco.