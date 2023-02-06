Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start; Asia, US markets fall, Gold hits over 4-week low

February 06, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

Adani Enterprises shelves Rs 1,000 crore bond plan after market rout

Adani Enterprises Ltd. has shelved a plan to raise as much as 10 billion rupees ($122 million) via its first-ever public sale of bonds following a market rout, according to people familiar with the matter.

The flagship firm of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s empire had planned the public note issuance for January, working with Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., AK Capital, JM Financial, and Trust Capital, Bloomberg had reported in December. But activity has now stopped, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

The development is the latest in a sudden reversal of fortune for the conglomerate, after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research late last month accused it of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. While the group has vigorously denied the allegations, its stock and bond prices have slumped.