English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Taking Stock | Nifty ends below 17,800 and Sensex falls 335 points amid volatility; Adani Ports top gainer

    The BSE midcap index added 0.7 percent and smallcap index rose 0.5 percent.

    Rakesh Patil
    February 06, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST

    Indian benchmark indices ended lower in the volatile session on February 6 with the 30-pack Sensex falling 334.98 points or 0.55 percentÂ atÂ 60,506.90, and the Nifty was down 89.40 points or 0.50Â percent to end at 17,764.60.

    The market started on a weak note and remained in the negative territory with intraday recovery amid buying seen in the capital goods, FMCG and realty names. However, selling in metal and power stocks limited the gains.

    "A strong job market in the United States pushed the global market lower on rate hike fears, as it offers the Fed more leeway in enacting stricter policy measures," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

    "This was in contrast to the recent rally in the global indices on the expectation that the economy is in its last phase of policy tightening."

    IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,506.90-334.98 -0.55%
    Nifty 5017,764.60-89.45 -0.50%
    Nifty Bank41,374.65-125.05 -0.30%
    Nifty 50 17,764.60 -89.45 (-0.50%)
    Mon, Feb 06, 2023
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Adani Ports545.4546.60 +9.34%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Divis Labs2,778.00-106.35 -3.69%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Midcap 10030670.70292.60 +0.96%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5772.40-129.55 -2.20%