Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher amid volatility; metals drag,

February 24, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST

Market on Thursday:

Indian equity markets extended their losing streak to the fifth straight session, spooked by hawkish comments from the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee as well as the US Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee.

The Sensex closed 139.18 points or 0.23 percent lower at 59,605.80. The Nifty ended 43 points lower at 17,511.30. About 1,540 shares advanced, 1,810 declined and 148 were unchanged.

Among sectors, power and realty were the biggest losers, shedding over a percent each. While metals, PSU Banks and fast-moving consumer goods companies saw some buying.

Barring the Nifty Media, which fell 1.77 percent on a sharp drop in Zee Entertainment, none of the sectoral indices saw large movements. Zee Entertainment slumped more than 3 percent after the company was admitted for insolvency, which may delay the merger with Sony.

Among Nifty stocks, Hindalco Industries and Coal India were the biggest gainers. They were followed by Axis Bank, JSW Steel and Tata Motors. The biggest losers of the day were Asian Paints, L&T and Titan.

Broader market indices the Nifty midcap 100 and smallcap 100 closed flat with a negative bias. The Nifty Next 50 underperformed the benchmark and closed about half a percent lower.