Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher amid volatility; metals drag,

Rakesh Patil
Feb 24, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metal index down 1 percent, while buying is seen in the realty, pharma and IT names.

February 24, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices erased some of the early gains but trading higher amid volatility.

The Sensex was up 135.01 points or 0.23% at 59,740.81, and the Nifty was up 33.90 points or 0.19% at 17,545.20. About 1787 shares have advanced, 1019 shares declined, and 120 shares are unchanged.

February 24, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order

Isgec Heavy Engineering has received an order from major steel company from eastern India, for supply of seven waste heat recovery boilers utilising waste gases from DRI sponge iron kiln.

These boilers will generate steam at 125 kg/cm2(a) pressure.

February 24, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

BSE Realty index up 0.4 percent led by Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Godrej Properties

Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
Indiabulls Real56.907.36577.07k
DLF346.651.0622.65k
Godrej Prop1,097.850.785.56k
Oberoi Realty844.300.762.78k
Prestige Estate406.000.662.88k
Phoenix Mills1,295.050.571.76k
Sobha577.000.04168
February 24, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

RBI to conduct auction of 14-day variable rate reverse repo on February 24

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct a 14-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction on February 24 for a notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore, the central bank said in a press release. The auction will be held between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the RBI said. The reversal of these funds will take place on March 10.

The VRRR is usually undertaken to withdraw excess liquidity from the system. Presently, the liquidity in the banking system is in surplus of around Rs 48,802.08 crore.

February 24, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Bond Yields Update:

February 24, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Large Deal | 12 crore shares of Redington (24.1% equity) change hands.

Redington was quoting at Rs 176.35, up Rs 4.25, or 2.47 percent on the BSE.

February 24, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

Sanofi India Q4 profit surges 45%

Sanofi India has reported a 45% YoY growth in profit at Rs 130.9 crore for quarter ended December 2022, backed largely by operating performance. Revenue for the quarter fell by 2.3% YoY to Rs 672 crore.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 31.2% to Rs 167 crore with margin expansion of 635 bps compared to year-ago period. The company announced a final dividend of Rs 194 per share (face value Rs 10 each) and a second special dividend of Rs 183 per share for the financial year ended December 2022.

February 24, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

Nifty Metal index fell 1 percent dragged by NALCO, NMDC, Hindalco Industries

Top Stock Losers (Intra-day)
CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
NALCO80.35-2.071.32m
Hindalco427.80-1.981.04m
NMDC115.00-1.751.78m
Jindal Steel573.10-1.3191.65k
JSW Steel692.35-1.28235.56k
Vedanta299.85-1.011.30m
Adani Enterpris1,370.15-0.9873.59k
SAIL84.20-0.822.06m
Tata Steel111.15-0.84.33m
Ratnamani Metal2,177.85-0.247.34k
February 24, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

Mirroring the optimism in the overnight US markets and subsequent uptick in SGX Nifty, local equities could see a positive opening. However, there is an element of uncertainty post FOMC minutes.

Minutes from the Fed's February meeting suggests that a few policymakers made the case for a 50 basis point rate hike. As a result, benchmark 10-year US bond yield is at 3.91%, the highest since early November.

Technically, Nifty bulls will now have to battle hard to protect its 200-DMA at 17,361 mark, whereas Bank Nifty’s 200-DMA is placed at 39,190.

February 24, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

Fifth straight day of losses happening in the third consecutive monthly losing streak has made the market distinctly weak. The bearish grip on the market has been assisted by negative global cues, FII selling and the sentimental fallout of the Adani crisis. Even though there are no clear visible positive triggers for the market now, a mild reversal is possible, going forward, culminating in positive returns in March. This view has the backing of history: Nifty never had four consecutive months of negative returns during the last 20 years.

The selling in Bank Nifty is overdone. The fears of the Adani crisis impacting the Indian banking system are exaggerated. Some high quality banking stocks are attractively valued now and, therefore, banking stocks have the potential to stage a turnaround.

The strength in the US economy augurs well for IT stocks too even though concerns of a US recession might weigh down heavily on the IT segment. Capital goods will continue to do well. Long-term investors can accumulate high quality stocks in this weak environment.