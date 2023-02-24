Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher amid volatility; metals drag,

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metal index down 1 percent, while buying is seen in the realty, pharma and IT names.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices erased some of the early gains but trading higher amid volatility.
The Sensex was up 135.01 points or 0.23% at 59,740.81, and the Nifty was up 33.90 points or 0.19% at 17,545.20. About 1787 shares have advanced, 1019 shares declined, and 120 shares are unchanged.
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order
Isgec Heavy Engineering has received an order from major steel company from eastern India, for supply of seven waste heat recovery boilers utilising waste gases from DRI sponge iron kiln.
These boilers will generate steam at 125 kg/cm2(a) pressure.
BSE Realty index up 0.4 percent led by Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Godrej Properties
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Indiabulls Real
|56.90
|7.36
|577.07k
|DLF
|346.65
|1.06
|22.65k
|Godrej Prop
|1,097.85
|0.78
|5.56k
|Oberoi Realty
|844.30
|0.76
|2.78k
|Prestige Estate
|406.00
|0.66
|2.88k
|Phoenix Mills
|1,295.05
|0.57
|1.76k
|Sobha
|577.00
|0.04
|168
RBI to conduct auction of 14-day variable rate reverse repo on February 24
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct a 14-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction on February 24 for a notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore, the central bank said in a press release. The auction will be held between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the RBI said. The reversal of these funds will take place on March 10.
The VRRR is usually undertaken to withdraw excess liquidity from the system. Presently, the liquidity in the banking system is in surplus of around Rs 48,802.08 crore.
Bond Yields Update:
Large Deal | 12 crore shares of Redington (24.1% equity) change hands.
Redington was quoting at Rs 176.35, up Rs 4.25, or 2.47 percent on the BSE.
Sanofi India Q4 profit surges 45%
Sanofi India has reported a 45% YoY growth in profit at Rs 130.9 crore for quarter ended December 2022, backed largely by operating performance. Revenue for the quarter fell by 2.3% YoY to Rs 672 crore.
At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 31.2% to Rs 167 crore with margin expansion of 635 bps compared to year-ago period. The company announced a final dividend of Rs 194 per share (face value Rs 10 each) and a second special dividend of Rs 183 per share for the financial year ended December 2022.
Nifty Metal index fell 1 percent dragged by NALCO, NMDC, Hindalco Industries
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|NALCO
|80.35
|-2.07
|1.32m
|Hindalco
|427.80
|-1.98
|1.04m
|NMDC
|115.00
|-1.75
|1.78m
|Jindal Steel
|573.10
|-1.3
|191.65k
|JSW Steel
|692.35
|-1.28
|235.56k
|Vedanta
|299.85
|-1.01
|1.30m
|Adani Enterpris
|1,370.15
|-0.9
|873.59k
|SAIL
|84.20
|-0.82
|2.06m
|Tata Steel
|111.15
|-0.8
|4.33m
|Ratnamani Metal
|2,177.85
|-0.24
|7.34k
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Mirroring the optimism in the overnight US markets and subsequent uptick in SGX Nifty, local equities could see a positive opening. However, there is an element of uncertainty post FOMC minutes.
Minutes from the Fed's February meeting suggests that a few policymakers made the case for a 50 basis point rate hike. As a result, benchmark 10-year US bond yield is at 3.91%, the highest since early November.
Technically, Nifty bulls will now have to battle hard to protect its 200-DMA at 17,361 mark, whereas Bank Nifty’s 200-DMA is placed at 39,190.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Fifth straight day of losses happening in the third consecutive monthly losing streak has made the market distinctly weak. The bearish grip on the market has been assisted by negative global cues, FII selling and the sentimental fallout of the Adani crisis. Even though there are no clear visible positive triggers for the market now, a mild reversal is possible, going forward, culminating in positive returns in March. This view has the backing of history: Nifty never had four consecutive months of negative returns during the last 20 years.
The selling in Bank Nifty is overdone. The fears of the Adani crisis impacting the Indian banking system are exaggerated. Some high quality banking stocks are attractively valued now and, therefore, banking stocks have the potential to stage a turnaround.
The strength in the US economy augurs well for IT stocks too even though concerns of a US recession might weigh down heavily on the IT segment. Capital goods will continue to do well. Long-term investors can accumulate high quality stocks in this weak environment.
Strides flagship facility in Bangalore receives USFDA inspection closure
Strides Pharma Science informed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) today issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) in relation to the inspection of the Company’s flagship facility in Bangalore, India.
The company’s flagship facility was inspected by the USFDA between December 5 and 9, 2022, and a form 483 listing three inspectional observations was issued.
Based on the company’s response to the observations and subsequent commitments, the USFDA has classified the outcome of this inspection as VAI (voluntary action indicated), and the EIR states that the inspection is closed.
Rail Vikas Nigam bags order:
Rail Vikas Nigam has received order from MP Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Co. The project cost is Rs 196.77 crore and the said order will be executed by the company within 24 months.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Buzzing
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal will be hearing Punit Goenka’s appeal against NCLT order allowing initiation of Zee Entertainment’s insolvency. The stock will also be in focus as it has been excluded from the futures and options segment.
Contracts in Zee for new expiry months will not be issued on expiry of existing contract months.
The NSE circular comes after the National Company Law Tribunal on February 22 admitted an insolvency petition against the company, filed by IndusInd Bank. Zee was the guarantor for IndusInd Bank's Rs 150-crore loan to Essel Group's Siti Networks, however it failed to honour the Debt Service Reserve Account Guarantee Agreement (DSRA). The shortfall amounts to Rs 83 crore. Read More
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened higher on February 24 with Nifty around 17,600.
The Sensex was up 202.74 points or 0.34% at 59,808.54, and the Nifty was up 64.10 points or 0.37% at 17,575.40. About 1330 shares have advanced, 485 shares declined, and 86 shares are unchanged.
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Divis Labs, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Auto were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, Hindalco Industries, Eicher Motors, M&M and L&T.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 7 paise higher at 82.67 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 82.74.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 100.64 points or 0.17% at 59,706.44, and the Nifty was up 130.70 points or 0.75% at 17,642.00.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 1,417.24 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 1,586.06 crore on February 23, the National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.
Oil prices extend gains
Oil prices extended gains for a second session on Friday as the prospect of lower exports from Russia offset rising inventories in the United States.
Brent crude futures rose 61 cents, or 0.7%, to $82.82 per barrel by 0215 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 63 cents, or 0.8%, to $76.02 a barrel.
Both benchmarks ended Thursday about 2% higher on Russia's plans to cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25% in March which exceeded its announced production cuts of 500,000 barrels per day.
Global Indices performance on Feb 24, 2022
One-year return of Sensex against global indices
Japan's consumer inflation hits 41-year high
Japan's core consumer inflation hit a fresh 41-year high in January as companies passed on higher costs to households, data showed on Friday, keeping the central bank under pressure to phase out its massive stimulus programme.
The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food but includes energy costs, was 4.2% higher in January than a year earlier, matching a median market forecast and accelerating from a 4.0% annual gain seen in December.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Nifty traded sideways for most part of the session amid mixed global cues and F&O monthly expiry. The index closed with marginal loss of 43 points at 17511. Sectorially, PSU bank were major gainer – up 0.50%, while Realty declined by more than 1%.
Globally, sentiments were cautious post the FOMC minutes release. Though the quarter-point hike was unanimously approved, few members favoured 50bps rate hike.
In-spite global uncertainty, Nifty has corrected by 7% from its all-time high of 18,888 touched on Dec 1, 2022, while global markets have rallied 5-10% in recent months.
This underperformance of Nifty to global equities presents a buying opportunity into companies that have corrected meaningfully from their high but have strong earnings outlook.
Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
The Indian rupee appreciated after two days of downtick on stronger regional peers and lower crude oil prices. The US yields strengthen while the dollar has been quite muted.
In the near term, we believe spot USDINR to consolidate between 82.50 to 83 but the directional trend remains bullish as long as it holds 81.70.
Dollar Updates:
The dollar held firm on Friday as investors braced for US interest rates to be higher for longer, while the yen was volatile, with incoming Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda saying it was appropriate to maintain an ultra-loose monetary policy.
The yen was volatile on the day and swung between gains and losses against the dollar as investors parsed through the comments from Ueda, who was speaking at the lower house confirmation hearing. It was last off 0.03% at 134.76 per dollar.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six other rivals, was up 0.019% at 104.580 and was set for a fourth straight week of gains. The index is now up 2.5% for the month.
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today
Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India.
Oil Prices Update:
Oil prices settled up 2% on Thursday on expectations of steep cuts to Russian production next month, but a stronger dollar and a sharper-than-expected jump in US inventories added to demand concerns.
Brent crude futures settled up $1.61, or 2%, to $82.21 a barrel, compared with about $98 a barrel on the eve of Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) settled up $1.44, or 2%, to $75.39 a barrel, ending a sixth session losing streak.
Prabhudas Lilladher view on Zee Entertainment Enterprises
After admission of insolvency proceedings by NCLT, the stock price has corrected as ongoing arbitration issue can delay the merger time-line with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI).
The next NCLT hearing is due on 09th March 2023 and unless ZEEL settles the dispute amicably or achieves a stay on the order, merger time-line can get delayed further.
Broking house has retained Buy on the stock with a target price of Rs 277 (21x Sep-24 EPS). However, given there are concerns over delay in merger time-line (primary premise of our BUY call) the stock can be under pressure in near term.
Zee Entertainment files appeal in NCLAT seeking relief from insolvency proceedings
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. filed an appeal in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) seeking relief after the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) allowed the initiation of insolvency proceedings against the media company. This appeal comes a day after the NCLT ruling.
"All necessary steps are being taken as per law to protect the interests of all stake holders of Zee Entertainment and to achieve timely completion of the proposed merger with Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd (Sony)," as per a statement from the office of Punit Goenka. Read More
Buzzing Stocks: Mahindra Lifespace, Bharat Forge, Sanofi India, and others in news today
Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell today.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking:
Markets remained volatile on the monthly expiry day and closed marginally lower, in continuation of the prevailing corrective phase. After the flat start, the Nifty index oscillated in a narrow range and finally settled at 17,511.25 levels; down by 0.25%.
Mostly sectoral packs traded in sync with the benchmark and ended lower wherein energy, realty and consumption were among the top losers. Meanwhile, the broader indices showed resilience and ended almost unchanged.
Though we may see some respite after the recent fall, the tone is likely to remain negative citing subdued cues. Apart from banking and financials, other sectors are also facing the heat now.
Considering the scenario, participants should continue with the “sell on rise” approach until we see some signs of reversal.
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
USDINR spot closed at 82.73, down 11 paise, as corporate inflows were noted. Thanks to the strong inflows, rupee managed to ignore weakness in equity and strong dollar index.
USDINR continues to be range bound between 82.50 and 83.00 on spot.
Asian markets trade mixed:
Wall Street ends higher
Wall Street ended a topsy-turvy Thursday in positive territory, with the S&P 500 snapping a four-session losing streak, as investors grappled with how interest rate policy might affect the U.S. economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108.82 points, or 0.33%, to 33,153.91, the S&P 500 gained 21.27 points, or 0.53%, to 4,012.32 and the Nasdaq Composite added 83.33 points, or 0.72%, to 11,590.40.
SGX Nifty:
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 49 points or 0.28 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,640 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Thursday:
Indian equity markets extended their losing streak to the fifth straight session, spooked by hawkish comments from the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee as well as the US Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee.
The Sensex closed 139.18 points or 0.23 percent lower at 59,605.80. The Nifty ended 43 points lower at 17,511.30. About 1,540 shares advanced, 1,810 declined and 148 were unchanged.
Among sectors, power and realty were the biggest losers, shedding over a percent each. While metals, PSU Banks and fast-moving consumer goods companies saw some buying.
Barring the Nifty Media, which fell 1.77 percent on a sharp drop in Zee Entertainment, none of the sectoral indices saw large movements. Zee Entertainment slumped more than 3 percent after the company was admitted for insolvency, which may delay the merger with Sony.
Among Nifty stocks, Hindalco Industries and Coal India were the biggest gainers. They were followed by Axis Bank, JSW Steel and Tata Motors. The biggest losers of the day were Asian Paints, L&T and Titan.
Broader market indices the Nifty midcap 100 and smallcap 100 closed flat with a negative bias. The Nifty Next 50 underperformed the benchmark and closed about half a percent lower.