    February 10, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher in the pre-opening; Tata Power, ACC, Power Grid in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,522.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. US markets ended on strong note, while Asian markets are trading mixed.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex58,808.86342.89 +0.59%
      Nifty 5017,600.90137.10 +0.79%
      Nifty Bank38,610.250.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 17,600.90 137.10 (0.79%)
      Thu, Feb 10, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      No Biggest Gainer details available.
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      No Biggest Loser details available.
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5985.00109.40 +1.86%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank3026.00-18.85 -0.62%


    • February 10, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 17600.

      At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 273.25 points or 0.47% at 58739.22, and the Nifty was up 158.70 points or 0.91% at 17622.50.

    • February 10, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

      Reliance Industries arm to subscribe compulsory convertible preference shares of Altigreen Propulsion

      Reliance New Energy Limited (RNEL)， a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries， has entered into an agreement with Altigreen Propulsion Labs Private Limited (Altigreen) for subscription of 34，000 Series A Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of face value Rs 100 each for an aggregate consideration of Rs 50.16 crore. The transaction is proposed to be completed before March 2022, company said in its release.

      In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.20 percent or Rs 28.35 at Rs 2,383.95.

    • February 10, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

      Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

      Domestically, RBI's MPC meeting outcome on Thursday would be key event for the market. Assembly polls are also starting from Thursday and will be on radar. 

      Globally, investors will keep eye on the situation in Ukraine ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation data later in the week.

      Nifty has seen good recovery from the 17,000 odd levels which needs to be sustained for the continuation of positive momentum. Expect rate sensitive sectors to be in action post the RBI policy meeting while weekly Option expiry will also add to the volatility. 

    • February 10, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST

      FII and DII data

      Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 892.64 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,793.35 crore in the Indian equity market on February 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

    • February 10, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

      Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking:

      All eyes are on the outcome of MPC’s monetary policy review meet on Thursday and we expect the committee to maintain the status quo on rates, but may change their stance to neutral.

      Besides, their commentary on growth and inflation would be crucial. On the index front, a decisive break above 17,550 in Nifty would help the index to inch further higher towards the 17,800 zone else profit taking may resume. Participants should align their positions accordingly.

    • February 10, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST

      Sharekhan on Tata Power

      Sustained near-term high coal prices, higher execution/margin improvement at solar EPC business and expectation of sustained improvement in financial at Odisha discoms makes us confident on the company’s long-term earnings growth potential (expect 36% PAT CAGR over FY21-24E). 

      In addition, management’s business restructuring plans to increase share of high growth RE business would drive sustained improvement in ESG score and RE portfolio monetisation to help unlock value. 

      Hence, we maintain buy on Tata Power with a revised price target of Rs 275 (reflecting higher value for solar EPC and Odisha discoms).

    • February 10, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST

      Gold Updates:

      Gold prices were stuck in a tight range on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data that could offer fresh clues about the pace of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening.

      Spot gold was steady at $1,833.26 per ounce by 0113 GMT, hovering close to Wednesday's high of $1,835.60. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,834.30.

    • February 10, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST

      Tata Power Q3 Earnings:

      Tata Power on February 9 reported a 71.6 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 425.8 crore for the quarter ended December.

      The power generator reported a 43.6 percent on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 10,913.1 crore for the December quarter.

      The company's cost of power purchase jumped sharply in the reported quarter to Rs 3,631.7 crore from Rs 1,802.3 crore. Similarly, transmission charges more than doubled on-year to Rs 250 crore.

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.