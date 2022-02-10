Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher in the pre-opening; Tata Power, ACC, Power Grid in focus

February 10, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

Domestically, RBI's MPC meeting outcome on Thursday would be key event for the market. Assembly polls are also starting from Thursday and will be on radar.

Globally, investors will keep eye on the situation in Ukraine ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation data later in the week.

Nifty has seen good recovery from the 17,000 odd levels which needs to be sustained for the continuation of positive momentum. Expect rate sensitive sectors to be in action post the RBI policy meeting while weekly Option expiry will also add to the volatility.