Closing Bell: Market ends with marginal gains amid volatility; auto, PSU banks rally

April 03, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities





The benchmark indices experienced range-bound activity. Although the Sensex gained 114 points, the Nifty ended 38 points higher. While intraday profit booking was observed in a few Oil and Gas and Metal stocks, the Auto and PSU Banks indices among sectors both increased by over 1%.

Technically, the Nifty is holding a bullish pattern on daily charts, and it is continuously producing a higher bottom shape on intraday charts, which is mostly favourable. The market structure is positive in our opinion, but owing to briefly overbought conditions, we could see some profit taking at higher levels.

Buying on dips and selling on rallies would be the best course of action for traders at the moment. In the near future, the index's important support and resistance levels will be 17,300–17,250 and 17,500–17,550 respectively.