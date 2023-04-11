Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high; Sensex gains 350 pts, Nifty above 17,700

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green.
Neogen Chemicals shares gain on pact with Japanese firm:
Shares of Neogen Chemcials climbed around 6 percent in early trade on April 11 after the company signed an agreement with Japan's MU Ionic Solutions Corporation to offer electrolyte solutions in India.
MU Ionic Solutions (MUIS) is a joint venture between Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and UBE Corporation and is a group company of The Mitsubishi Chemical Group, a Japanese conglomerate. The group is an industry leader in electrolytes used in lithium-ion-based batteries, with manufacturing facilities across Japan, the US, UK and China.
"Under the terms of the agreement, Neogen will obtain the licence from MUIS for proprietary and confidential manufacturing technology for making Neogen’s electrolyte solutions at its manufacturing facility in India with a planned maximum installed capacity of upto 30,000 MT per annum," the company said in an exchange filing.
|Company
|CMP Chg(%)
|Volume
|Value(Rs cr)
|Sagar Cement
| 201.75
9.14
|6.08m
|123.49
|Vakrangee
| 17.60
3.53
|4.34m
|7.44
|Manappuram Fin
| 132.30
3.16
|542.94k
|7.14
|UCO Bank
| 25.60
2.89
|2.01m
|5.18
|Trident
| 31.00
4.17
|1.54m
|4.74
|Indiabulls Real
| 58.04
4
|801.36k
|4.60
|Waaree Renewabl
| 916.00
3.06
|50.90k
|4.70
|Reliance Power
| 11.40
4.49
|4.03m
|4.50
|KPIT Tech
| 824.05
3.05
|51.56k
|4.21
|Suzlon Energy
| 8.13
0.87
|4.43m
|3.59
Morgan Stanley view on L&T
-Gives Overweight rating, target at Rs 2,827 per share
-Union Cabinet approved the Indian Space Policy 2023 last week
-Roles and responsibilities of ISRO, NSIL and private sector entities have been laid down
-Policy and reforms will enable private sector cos like L&T
-Policy have enhanced capabilities to take on mfg and integration of launched vehicles
-Policy has also enhanced satellite bus manufacturing and associated services
Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities:
Gold prices hovered around psychological level $2000 per ounce on Tuesday with spot gold at Comex were trading marginally up by 0.27% at $1997 per ounce in morning trade. Gold prices edged down on previous trading session on back of short - term traders lock profit after a strong US jobs report on Friday indicated a picture of a resilient labor market, increasing the likelihood the central bank will implement another rate hike. However, gold prices broadly consolidated in upper range and we expect the same trend will continue before the tomorrow’s US inflation data which could provide more hint on Fed further policy path.
We expect gold prices rangebound trade will continue for the day. Comex spot gold having supports at $ 1975/1959 per ounce and resistance at $2010/$2019 per ounce for the day. MCX Gold June future having support at Rs 59700 per 10 gram and resistance at Rs 60500 per 10 grams.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices extended the early gains and trading at day's high with Nifty above 17,700.
The Sensex was up 337.14 points or 0.56% at 60,183.65, and the Nifty was up 101.30 points or 0.57% at 17,725.30. About 2127 shares advanced, 783 shares declined, and 78 shares unchanged.
Trade Spotlight | Your strategy for Prestige Estates Projects, PFC and DLF today
PFC shares rallied nearly 6 percent to Rs 166 and formed long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale with above average volumes. The stock remained above key moving averages, with making higher highs higher lows for sixth consecutive session.
Kotak Mahindra Bank may weigh heavier on MSCI as foreign holding dips to 41.22%
Foreign investors' holding in Kotak Mahindra Bank has dropped to 41.22 percent in the March 2023 quarter, lower by 1.47 percentage points from December.
This could result in a wider foreign headroom opening up and the stock gaining weightage in the MSCI index, according to Nuvama Alternative Research. Foreign room is essentially the proportion of shares available to foreign investors relative to the maximum allowed. MSCI requires this to be at least 15 percent. Read More
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The recent down moves and up moves in the US bond yields reflect the market uncertainty regarding the direction of US inflation and the Fed’s potential future responses. Even now there is no clarity on whether the US will tip into recession or not. The latest jobs data indicate increasing labour force participation and unemployment at very low 3.5%, despite the massive tightening by the Fed.
The volatility in the bond market is getting reflected in the equity market, too. It remains to be seen whether tomorrow’s US inflation data can indicate a clear emerging trend.
The resilience in Nifty is largely due to the sustained buying by the FIIs and the consequent short covering. The ongoing mild rally is likely to be sustained by individual stock performances triggered by Q4 results rather than by sectoral moves.
IRB Infrastructure toll collection in March jumps 20.6% to Rs 369.9 crore
IRB Infrastructure Developers has recorded toll collection at Rs 369.9 crore for the month of March 2023, growing 20.6% over toll collection of Rs 306.6 crore in same month last year. The growth was 5.2% compared to February 2023.
Delta Corp to announce March quarter earnings on April 11
Delta Corp will be in focus ahead of its March FY23 quarter earnings. The company will also consider dividend, if any.
Shilpa Medicare shares surge 9% on USFDA final nod to psoriatic arthritis drug
The Shilpa Medicare share price climbed 9 percent in the opening trade on April 11 after the company received the final approval for its Apremilast tablets from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
The company has received the USFDA final approval for its ANDA for Apremilast Tablets of 10 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis, Shilpa Medicare said in its release.
The product is executed from a contract manufacturing site.
Kalpataru Power share price gain on bagging new orders worth Rs 3,079 crore
Kalpataru Power Transmission share price gained in the early trade on April 11 after company bagged new orders worth Rs 3,079 crore.
Kalpataru Power Transmission and & its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 3,079 crores in the month of March‐23 and till date in April‐23, company said in its release.
The new orders included, Civil works for a data centre and buildings in India of Rs 1,234 crore, EPC order in Railway business of Rs 754 crore in India and Water supply projects in India of Rs 708 crore.
The other orders including residential and institutional building project in Africa of Rs 233 crore and orders in the T&D business of Rs 150 crore in overseas markets.
Nifty PSU Bank index up more than 2 percent led by Punjab & Sind Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Punjab & Sind
|27.75
|6.73
|774.19k
|Union Bank
|69.35
|4.13
|3.42m
|Bank of Baroda
|172.45
|3.76
|8.18m
|Central Bank
|25.30
|3.27
|1.74m
|IOB
|23.35
|3.09
|2.06m
|Canara Bank
|291.65
|2.95
|1.78m
|Bank of India
|77.45
|2.72
|1.74m
|Bank of Mah
|26.85
|2.68
|2.30m
|UCO Bank
|25.55
|2.61
|2.04m
|PNB
|48.00
|2.02
|9.53m
TCS shares under pressure ahead of March quarter earnings to be announce on April 12, 2023
SBI to consider fund raising up to $2 billion in FY24 on April 18
State Bank of India said its Executive Committee of the Central Board will be meeting on April 18 to consider the long term fund raising in single or multiple tranches of up to $2 billion, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other convertible foreign currency during FY24.
State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 531.65, up Rs 5.35, or 1.02 percent.
Bank of Baroda shares gains ss Q4 deposits grow 15.1%,
Bank of Baroda has crossed Rs 21 lakh crore milestone, rising 16.8% YoY to Rs 21.77 lakh crore in the quarter ended March FY23. Total advances grew by 19% YoY and 5.4% QoQ to Rs 9.74 lakh crore as of March 2023, and deposits rose by 15.1% YoY and 4.7% QoQ to Rs 12.04 lakh crore.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened on positive note on April 11 with Nifty around 17700.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 203.15 points or 0.34% at 60,049.66, and the Nifty was up 62points or 0.35% at 17,686. About 1382 shares advanced, 491 shares declined, and 75 shares unchanged.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Enterprises, HDFC Life, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were TCS, Grasim Industries, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and HDFC.
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Early optimism is seen on the back of a sharp rally in key Asian counterparts and the key takeaway has been markets continuing to maintain their upward bias with Nifty continuing to trade above its 200 DMA at 17499. There are key economic readings and corporate earnings announcements this week which can give some indication on whether the current rally would sustain or lose steam in the near term.
All eyes will be on local CPI inflation and IIP numbers along with US inflation numbers to be released on Wednesday, while TCS & Infosys will announce their quarterly numbers on Wednesday & Thursday.
Bond Yields Update:
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened flat at 81.95 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close of 81.98.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 13.82 points or 0.02% at 59,832.69, and the Nifty was up 80.20 points or 0.46% at 17,704.20.
Asia stocks rise on hopes regional central banks hold steady on rates
Asia stocks posted gains on Tuesday, boosted by investor optimism that the region's central banks will continue to pause or end interest rate hike cycles, whatever action the U.S. Federal Reserve takes. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6% as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend in many major Asian markets.
On Tuesday morning, South Korea's central bank held interest rates steady for a second consecutive meeting, as expected. Gary Ng, senior economist at Natixis Corporate and Investment Bank, said Asian economies are more cautious about hiking rates as their determination to preserve growth outweighs concern over taming inflation, which is a bigger concern in the U.S. and Europe.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index gained 1.4% with miner Newcrest's shares jumping as much as 7.1% on an improved takeover offer from Newmont, making it the top gainer on the benchmark.
Hong Kong stocks were tech sector gains, with the benchmark Hang Seng climbing 0.9%.
RBI signals possible extended pause in interest rates, but no imminent cut likely
The stance of the policy continues to favour “withdrawal of accommodation”, clearly implying that the RBI will be back on a rate hiking track if there are any nasty surprises to the anticipated softening trend of Headline CPI.
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
While benchmark indices ended a tad higher in a lacklustre trading session, realty, oil & gas, auto and power stocks rallied sharply after having retreated last month. There are hopes that the interest rate cycle seems to be peaking out after the last week's status quo by RBI and if rates begin to fall going ahead, rate-sensitive stocks would be the most preferred bet by investors.
Technically, the Nifty has formed a small inverted Hammer candlestick, which indicates indecisiveness between bulls and bears. Due to temporary overbought conditions, we could see some profit booking at higher levels going ahead.
For Nifty, 17,525-17,550 would act as an immediate resistance area while 17,550-17,500 or the 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) would act as key support zones
World Bank chief raises 2023 global growth outlook slightly
World Bank Group President David Malpass said on Monday that the lender has revised its 2023 global growth outlook slightly upward to 2% from a January forecast of 1.7% but the slowdown from stronger 2022 growth will increase debt distress for developing countries.
Malpass told a media briefing that the upward revision was due to an improved outlook for China's recovery from COVID-19 lockdowns, with growth now pegged at 5.1% this year compared to 4.3% in the bank's January Global Economic Prospects report.
Bank of Korea stands pat for second straight time, as expected
South Korea's central bank on Tuesday held interest rates steady for a second consecutive meeting, as expected, saying inflation remained the prime policy target even as economic growth would likely miss its projection.
The Bank of Korea said its seven-member monetary policy board voted to keep the base rate unchanged at 3.50%, as it did on Feb. 23.
It said in a statement economic growth this year would slow to further below its earlier projection of 1.6% from last year's 2.6%, but added its monetary policy stance would remain on a tightening bias as inflation remained far above its target.
Gold falls below $2,000 as U.S. jobs growth lifts dollar
Gold fell below the key $2,000 level on Monday as the dollar advanced on Friday's strong U.S. jobs numbers, while traders also positioned for inflation readings this week that could influence interest rate hikes.
Spot gold fell 1% to $1,987.96 per ounce by 12:40 p.m. EDT (1640 GMT), while U.S. gold futures slid 1.2% to $2,002.90.
FII and DII
Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 882.52 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 351.50 crore on April 10, National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.
Fed might not need to hike rates in May as economy slows, says BlackRock
That data, together with labor market numbers released last week and expectations of tighter credit conditions after the failure of two U.S. banks last month, paint a picture of a slowing economy, according to Rieder.
Oil inches up, weighing OPEC+ supply cuts against rate hike fears
Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday as market participants weighed supply cuts from OPEC+ that would tighten the global market against concerns about further interest rate hikes potentially hurting demand.
Investors were awaiting a slate of reports on inflation, oil demand and supply due this week that could give the market direction.
Brent crude rose 8 cents at $84.26 a barrel by 0004 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate gained 11 cents to $79.85 a barrel.
Oil prices fell on Monday after rising for three straight weeks, after U.S. jobs data pointed to a tight labor market, heightening expectations of another Federal Reserve rate hike that could curb oil demand.
Dollar pauses after strong gains on hawkish Fed bets
he U.S. dollar paused for breath on Tuesday following its best rally this month against major peers as a resilient U.S. labour market bolstered the case for a Federal Reserve rate hike next month.
The yen, which is highly sensitive to long-term U.S. bond yields, managed to claw back some of Monday's more than 1% slide, as the 10-year Treasury yield also slowed down in Tokyo trading after a sharp two-day climb. The Japanese currency came under additional pressure overnight as the new Bank of Japan governor, Kazuo Ueda, vowed to stick with ultra-easy stimulus setting for the time being.
The U.S. dollar index - which measures the greenback against six major counterparts, including the yen - slipped 0.06% in early Asian trading, following a 0.39% advance at the start of the week.
The dollar eased 0.16% to 133.39 yen, after jumping 1.1% overnight.
Investors' Meetings on April 11
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities:
USDINR spot closed 6 paise higher at 81.96, in a day of lackluster trading. Some corporate demand for dollars was noted. Over this week, US inflation, retail sales and FOMC minutes can trigger volatility. We expect a range of 81.60 and 82.20 on spot.
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens
Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a mildly positive start for the broader index on Tuesday with a gain of 14 points after Nifty closed 24 points higher at 17,624 on Monday amid positive trading in the West and in Asian markets
Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:
The Nifty continued with positive momentum and closed with gains for the sixth consecutive trading session. On the daily chart, we can observe that the Nifty has faced selling pressure from the zone of 17,680 – 17,700 where resistance in the form of the downward sloping trendline and the daily upper Bollinger band is placed.
The hourly momentum indicator has a negative crossover along with a negative divergence, which indicates loss of momentum on the upside. Considering that prices have reached a minor resistance and with the momentum also not supportive can lead to a consolidation in the immediate short term.
Overall, the consolidation shall provide an opportunity to initiate fresh longs. In terms of levels, crucial support is placed at 17,550 – 17,500 while immediate hurdle is placed at 17,680 – 17,700. Overall, the uptrend is still intact and we expect Nifty to target levels of 17,800 from short term perspective.
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific rose on Tuesday as the Bank of Korea held interest rates at 3.5%, in line with expectations. South Korea’s central bank held rates for the second consecutive time as the nation grapples with an inflation rate of 4.2%.
Wall Street ends mixed with inflation data, earnings on tap
US stock indexes clawed back from steep losses to a mixed close on Monday as investors digested Friday's employment report and prepared for an eventful week of inflation data and bank earnings.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.23 points, or 0.3%, to 33,586.52, the S&P 500gained 4.09 points, or 0.10%, to 4,109.11 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.60 points, or 0.03%, to 12,084.36.
SGX Nifty
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 25.50 points or 0.14 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,710.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
Market on Monday:
The Indian benchmark indices ended with modest gains to extend its winning streak for a sixth straight session on April 10, supported by buying seen in the auto, power, oil & gas and real estate stocks.
At close, the Sensex was up 13.54 points or 0.02 percent at 59,846.51, and the Nifty was up 24.90 points or 0.14 percent at 17,624.
The market started on a positive note and extended the gains as the day progressed, with Sensex crossing 60,000 and Nifty inching closer to 17,700. Meanwhile, last-hour profit booking eased all the gains to finish flat with positive bias.
Tata Motors, ONGC, Grasim Industries, Adani Enterprises and Wipro were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer Products, HUL, Asian Paints and IndusInd Bank.
On the sectoral front, except bank and FMCG, all other indices ended in the green with realty index jumped 4 percent, while auto, power and oil & gas up 1 percent each.
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended with marginal gains.