 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high; Sensex gains 350 pts, Nifty above 17,700

Rakesh Patil
Apr 11, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green.

April 11, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST

Neogen Chemicals shares gain on pact with Japanese firm:

Shares of Neogen Chemcials climbed around 6 percent in early trade on April 11 after the company signed an agreement with Japan's MU Ionic Solutions Corporation to offer electrolyte solutions in India.

MU Ionic Solutions (MUIS) is a joint venture between Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and UBE Corporation and is a group company of The Mitsubishi Chemical Group, a Japanese conglomerate. The group is an industry leader in electrolytes used in lithium-ion-based batteries, with manufacturing facilities across Japan, the US, UK and China.

"Under the terms of the agreement, Neogen will obtain the licence from MUIS for proprietary and confidential manufacturing technology for making Neogen’s electrolyte solutions at its manufacturing facility in India with a planned maximum installed capacity of upto 30,000 MT per annum," the company said in an exchange filing.

April 11, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Neogen Chemicals shares gain on pact with Japanese firm:

Shares of Neogen Chemcials climbed around 6 percent in early trade on April 11 after the company signed an agreement with Japan's MU Ionic Solutions Corporation to offer electrolyte solutions in India.

MU Ionic Solutions (MUIS) is a joint venture between Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and UBE Corporation and is a group company of The Mitsubishi Chemical Group, a Japanese conglomerate. The group is an industry leader in electrolytes used in lithium-ion-based batteries, with manufacturing facilities across Japan, the US, UK and China.

"Under the terms of the agreement, Neogen will obtain the licence from MUIS for proprietary and confidential manufacturing technology for making Neogen’s electrolyte solutions at its manufacturing facility in India with a planned maximum installed capacity of upto 30,000 MT per annum," the company said in an exchange filing.

April 11, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

BSE SMALLCAP Most Active Stocks
CompanyCMP Chg(%)VolumeValue(Rs cr)
Sagar Cement 201.75
9.14		6.08m 123.49
Vakrangee 17.60
3.53		4.34m 7.44
Manappuram Fin 132.30
3.16		542.94k 7.14
UCO Bank 25.60
2.89		2.01m 5.18
Trident 31.00
4.17		1.54m 4.74
Indiabulls Real 58.04
4		801.36k 4.60
Waaree Renewabl 916.00
3.06		50.90k 4.70
Reliance Power 11.40
4.49		4.03m 4.50
KPIT Tech 824.05
3.05		51.56k 4.21
Suzlon Energy 8.13
0.87		4.43m 3.59
April 11, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

Morgan Stanley view on L&T


-Gives Overweight rating, target at Rs 2,827 per share
-Union Cabinet approved the Indian Space Policy 2023 last week
-Roles and responsibilities of ISRO, NSIL and private sector entities have been laid down
-Policy and reforms will enable private sector cos like L&T
-Policy have enhanced capabilities to take on mfg and integration of launched vehicles
-Policy has also enhanced satellite bus manufacturing and associated services

April 11, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities:

Gold prices hovered around psychological level $2000 per ounce on Tuesday with spot gold at Comex were trading marginally up by 0.27% at $1997 per ounce in morning trade. Gold prices edged down on previous trading session on back of short - term traders lock profit after a strong US jobs report on Friday indicated a picture of a resilient labor market, increasing the likelihood the central bank will implement another rate hike. However, gold prices broadly consolidated in upper range and we expect the same trend will continue before the tomorrow’s US inflation data which could provide more hint on Fed further policy path.

We expect gold prices rangebound trade will continue for the day. Comex spot gold having supports at $ 1975/1959 per ounce and resistance at $2010/$2019 per ounce for the day. MCX Gold June future having support at Rs 59700 per 10 gram and resistance at Rs 60500 per 10 grams.

April 11, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices extended the early gains and trading at day's high with Nifty above 17,700.

The Sensex was up 337.14 points or 0.56% at 60,183.65, and the Nifty was up 101.30 points or 0.57% at 17,725.30. About 2127 shares advanced, 783 shares declined, and 78 shares unchanged.

April 11, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST

NSE Large Deals
CompanyQuantityPriceValue(Cr)
Axis Bank15520845.551.31
Axis Bank12911845.451.09
Axis Bank14715845.91.24
Bank of Baroda71420171.151.22
HDFC520527261.42
HDFC48872727.81.33
HDFC567027261.55
HDFC51082726.251.39
HDFC Bank144451658.42.4
HDFC Bank195421658.153.24
April 11, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank may weigh heavier on MSCI as foreign holding dips to 41.22%

Foreign investors' holding in Kotak Mahindra Bank has dropped to 41.22 percent in the March 2023 quarter, lower by 1.47 percentage points from December.

This could result in a wider foreign headroom opening up and the stock gaining weightage in the MSCI index, according to Nuvama Alternative Research. Foreign room is essentially the proportion of shares available to foreign investors relative to the maximum allowed. MSCI requires this to be at least 15 percent. Read More

April 11, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

The recent down moves and up moves in the US bond yields reflect the market uncertainty regarding the direction of US inflation and the Fed’s potential future responses. Even now there is no clarity on whether the US will tip into recession or not. The latest jobs data indicate increasing labour force participation and unemployment at very low 3.5%, despite the massive tightening by the Fed.

The volatility in the bond market is getting reflected in the equity market, too. It remains to be seen whether tomorrow’s US inflation data can indicate a clear emerging trend.

The resilience in Nifty is largely due to the sustained buying by the FIIs and the consequent short covering. The ongoing mild rally is likely to be sustained by individual stock performances triggered by Q4 results rather than by sectoral moves.