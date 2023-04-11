Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high; Sensex gains 350 pts, Nifty above 17,700

April 11, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST

Neogen Chemicals shares gain on pact with Japanese firm:

Shares of Neogen Chemcials climbed around 6 percent in early trade on April 11 after the company signed an agreement with Japan's MU Ionic Solutions Corporation to offer electrolyte solutions in India.

MU Ionic Solutions (MUIS) is a joint venture between Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and UBE Corporation and is a group company of The Mitsubishi Chemical Group, a Japanese conglomerate. The group is an industry leader in electrolytes used in lithium-ion-based batteries, with manufacturing facilities across Japan, the US, UK and China.

"Under the terms of the agreement, Neogen will obtain the licence from MUIS for proprietary and confidential manufacturing technology for making Neogen’s electrolyte solutions at its manufacturing facility in India with a planned maximum installed capacity of upto 30,000 MT per annum," the company said in an exchange filing.