App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SFIO probe finds IL&FS head Parthasarthy’s wife had business dealings with C Sivasankaran

The latest SFIO report also has a mention of former finance minister P Chidambaram based on a passing reference made by C Sivasankaran during the investigation.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun

An investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into the alleged fraudulent transactions between C Sivasankaran and IL&FS suggests that Vishpala Parthasarathy, wife of IL&FS head Ravi Parthasarathy had business dealings with C Sivasankaran in a private capacity.

As per the SFIO report, Vishpala, who ran a polyclinic, entered into a partnership with C Sivasankaran’s company AIWO that offered weight management programs, during February-March 2013, even as C Sivasankaran was defaulting on the loans taken from IL&FS.

IL&FS also extended loans to other companies owned by C Sivasankaran despite the defaults and C Sivasankaran being internationally proclaimed as bankrupt.

Close

SFIO found a mail trail between Ravi Parthasarthy and former IFIN MD Ramesh Bawa about sanctioning Rs 150-crore loan to Sivasankaran. Out of this, Rs 50 crore was disbursed even as an earlier loan of Rs 450 crores remained unpaid.

related news

When questioned, Ravi Parthasarthy justified the fresh loan sanction saying, “The purpose of the additional facility was aimed at trying to procure appropriate additional security that would cover our aggregate exposure.”

As per SFIO chargesheet, “M/S Siva Ventures was sanctioned loan of Rs 210 crores, another loan facility was extended to M/S Siva Commercial and various other loans were given to the Siva group till 2014.”

IL&FS group chief financial officer Vibhav Kapoor had earlier highlighted the close friendship between Parthasarathy and Sivasankaran. Bawa had also told SFIO, “C Sivasankaran was introduced to IL&FS/IFIN by Ravi Parthasarthy, who initiated the term loan facilities. My team used to be advised that these are good proposals and Siva’s association with the group will give us huge business opportunities. Although at our level in IFIN we did complete the required processes for sanction there used to be huge pressure to expedite it.”

The latest SFIO report also has a mention of former finance minister P Chidambaram based on a passing reference made by Sivasankaran during the investigation. According to Sivasankaran, Ravi Parthasarthy had requested him to offer some social service in favour of Chidambaram in Karaikudi. However, Sivasakaran said, “I don’t like P Chidambaram, so have not entertained or done anything at Karaikudi."

In response, P Chidambaram told Moneycontrol, “I know nothing about this alleged conversation. What ‘social service’? I am glad nothing was done’.

Sivasankaran recently moved Chennai High Court to withdraw a look out notice issued against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Aircel-Maxis case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also summoned Sivasankaran on July 18 in Mumbai for questioning in the IL&FS case.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 07:29 pm

tags #C Sivasankaran #Enforcement Directorate #IFIN #ILFS #Serious fraud Investigation office #SFIO

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.